Baseball is back. But during COVID-19, it looks different. And the pandemic has revealed how interwoven baseball is with agriculture.
Major League Baseball opened its COVID-shortened season last week as the Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, beat the New York Yankees, 4-1.
Games this year are being played with cardboard cut-out fans in the stands, no high fives and no spitting. And with empty stadiums, a smorgasbord of concessions have been sidelined: peanuts, hot dogs, popcorn among them. Experts say most producers have survived, or even thrived, by seeking alternative markets, but the changes have exposed how much baseball relies on agriculture.
According to industry data, the leather from one cow hide yields 12 baseball gloves or 144 baseballs.
A standard baseball, according to manufacturers, also contains a cork or rubber core wrapped with 450 feet of wool yarn, often from domestic sheep producers.
The nation's No. 1 baseball bat manufacturer, Louisville Slugger, said that about 40,000 domestic trees are used to make bats for a typical baseball season, of which 48% are ash and 52% maple. Louisville Slugger's spokesman did not comment on sales numbers.
Agriculture is also underfoot: turf. As of 2018, industry data from the Society for American Baseball Research show 28 of the 30 major league ballparks have natural grass. Kentucky bluegrass is the most popular playing surface and a major type of grass seed produced in Oregon, according to Oregon State University.
West Coast Turf, in Arizona and California, is one of the nation's top three grass farms providing sod to major league teams.
The bigger impacts, experts say, have been on food producers.
According to the Popcorn Institute, about 30% of all popcorn is eaten at stadiums and similar venues. The closure of baseball stadiums was a huge change for producers.
But the industry has done well. Wendy Rappel, spokeswoman for the Popcorn Board, told the Capital Press popcorn consumption has increased because more people are eating it at home.
Eric Mittenthal, vice president of sustainability at the North American Meat Institute, said every year, around 20 million hot dogs are sold at major league baseball parks.
Like popcorn, hot dog sales have been booming in retail.
"The increases likely far exceed what has been lost in major league ballparks," said Mittenthal.
Peanut growers have taken a harder hit.
Lauren Williams, spokeswoman for the National Peanut Board, said baseball fans are missing out on one of the "in-stadium experiences that make the game so great" — roasted peanuts.
Each year, people consume 2.3 million pounds of in-shell peanuts at ballparks. This year, those nuts are languishing in cold storage because only a certain variety of peanut, the Virginia, makes the cut for the ballpark trade. Runner peanuts can be ground into peanut butter, but Virginia peanuts cost more to produce and need to be sold at a premium.
Baseball's future remains up in the air as some teams struggle to avoid COVID-19, but experts say its connection to agriculture is clearer than ever.