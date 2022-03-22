Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and the union representing its conductors and engineers have agreed to binding arbitration to resolve their labor dispute, freeing the railway to resume freight shipments after a two-day work stoppage.
Freight service was set to resume at noon Mountain time on March 22
The work stoppage had threatened to disrupt a major agricultural supply chain, halting the movement of grain, coal, potash for fertilizer and other farm inputs. If the shutdown had lasted long, farm groups say it could have been “catastrophic” for farmers and the flow of goods.
Tuesday’s agreement follows six months of mediation and contract negotiations between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, a union which represents more than 3,000 of the company’s railway workers.
The union has been seeking increased wages, pension benefits and more rest times for workers.
The past few days, workers have been on strike and the railway company has locked workers out of its facilities. Now, the two sides are seeking resolution.
“(Canadian Pacific) is pleased to have reached agreement with the (Teamsters Canada Rail Conference) Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration and end this work stoppage,” said Keith Creel, president and CEO of the railway company.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Often, binding arbitration involves union representatives and an employer presenting their contract demands to an independent arbitrator who is responsible for finding a common ground and settling terms such as wages and benefits.
The past few days, businesses, farm groups, politicians and the public have been urging the two sides to reach a deal so as not to further disrupt the world’s already-shaky supply chains.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.