A dispute between Canada's second-largest railroad and a labor union caused a work stoppage Sunday, interrupting shipments of farm goods and inputs to and from the U.S.
More than 3,000 rail conductors, engineers and yard workers are on strike and trains have halted across Canada after both sides couldn't reach a deal by a midnight deadline. The shutdown threatens to upend a major agricultural supply chain, disrupting the movement of grain, coal and potash for fertilizer at a time when commodity prices are already soaring.
"The impacts to our industry and North American farmers could be devastating," a coalition of 22 farm groups wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden.
Agricultural leaders say this could be "catastrophic," stranding commodities and delaying fertilizer shipments at what farm groups call "the worst possible time" — during spring planting.
The dispute is over wages, benefits and pensions for railway workers.
The rail company, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., and the union, the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference, are blaming each other for the shutdown.
Canadian Pacific has been in discussions with the Teamsters since last September.
Earlier in March, the Teamsters voted 96.7% in favor of a strike. Rather than waiting for the strike, however, Canadian Pacific announced March 16 that if the union and company were not able to reach a deal by March 20, the railway would lock out employees Sunday at midnight.
In a statement, the Teamsters said the rail company was responsible for locking the workers out but later issued a statement saying workers are now also on strike.
Both sides say they are talking with federal mediators.
If shipments don't resume soon, trade experts say the shutdown could hurt farmers.
The railway network stretches 13,000 miles and serves 11 major ports along the West and East coasts. Most of its border crossing sites are in Western Canada.
Canadian Pacific sometimes partners with other railways. In the Pacific Northwest, for example, Canadian Pacific uses Union Pacific and BNSF Railway lines to get cargo from the border to Portland's terminal. During the shutdown, Canadian Pacific cannot make shipments between nations.
The U.S. relies on Canada for 86% of its potash fertilizer supply, according to the Fertilizer Institute. In 2020, Canada was the world's No. 1 potash producer. Russia was second.
Canadian Pacific carries potash from mines in Saskatchewan to the U.S. Fertilizer shipments make up more than 10% of the railway's business.
According to investor documents, the company also carries other fertilizers: phosphate, urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate and anhydrous ammonia.
Farm groups say the shutdown could also impact livestock feed and grain shipments.
Grain is Canadian Pacific's largest business. According to the railway's investor documents, grain constitutes 24% of the company's business.
Of the 480,100 train-carloads of grain Canadian Pacific ships annually, 24%, or 115,224 loads, are U.S. grain, much of which the railway carries to export terminals.
The U.S. also imports Canadian grain via the railway. For example, according to the National Grain and Feed Association, about 90% of oats milled in the U.S. are imported from Canada.
In an email to the Capital Press, Andrew Walmsley, senior director of congressional relations at American Farm Bureau Federation, said U.S. farmers rely on Canadian Pacific "to transport feed and get grain to ports in the Pacific Northwest, making railways crucial to the success of American agriculture."
The railway is also a major shipper of coal, metals, plastics, oil and forest products.
"AFBF is hopeful both sides will find a quick resolution to this dispute," said Walmsley.