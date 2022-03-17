A dispute this week between Canada's second-largest railroad and a labor union threatens to upend a major agricultural supply chain, potentially disrupting movement of grain, coal and potash for fertilizer, at a time when commodity prices are already soaring.
"The impacts to our industry and North American farmers could be devastating," a coalition of 22 farm groups wrote in a letter to President Biden this month about a potential strike at the railway.
Canadian and U.S. agricultural leaders have been warning that a stoppage at the railway would be "catastrophic" for the flow of goods. A shutdown could strand large volumes of commodities and delay fertilizer shipments during spring planting — at "the worst possible time," according to the farm groups.
The dispute is over wages, benefits and pensions for railway workers.
The rail company, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., announced Wednesday that it would lock out employees March 20 if the union representing 3,000 of its conductors, engineers and other employees — the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference — failed to negotiate a new contract or agree to binding arbitration.
Canadian Pacific has been in discussions with the Teamsters since last September, but no settlement has been reached.
Earlier this month, the Teamsters voted 96.7% in favor of a strike, but no strike has happened yet.
Rather than waiting for the strike, Canadian Pacific March 16 announced its lockout plan. The company said it decided on a lockout to avoid the uncertainty of waiting for a strike, which could drag on indefinitely.
"Delaying resolution would only make things worse," Canadian Pacific's CEO and president Keith Creel said in a statement. "We take this action with a view to bringing this uncertainty to an end."
Dave Fulton, the union's spokesman, said the Teamsters "remain committed to reaching an acceptable agreement that addresses our members' issues."
U.S. and Canadian shippers are bracing for a massive trade disruption if a deal isn't reached.
If the labor dispute leads to a halt or slowdown of fertilizer shipments, it could have enormous ripple effects.
According to the Fertilizer Institute, Canada accounts for 86% of U.S. potash fertilizer, and about 10% to 15% of Canadian Pacific Railway's business is fertilizer shipments.
In 2020, Canada was the world's No. 1 potash producer. Russia is second.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, demand for Canada's potash has further increased.
In a statement Wednesday, Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd., the world's largest potash producer, said that because of uncertainty about Eastern European potash supplies, it plans to increase production this year by 1 million metric tons.
But producing and delivering are two different things. Nutrien said a railway shutdown would limit its ability to move potash, nitrogen and other chemicals.
A railway disruption could have other effects. Farm groups say livestock feed and grain shipments would also be at risk.
Grain is Canadian Pacific's largest business. The railway's network runs across much of Canada and U.S., carrying grain to Pacific Northwest export terminals.
According to the National Grain and Feed Association, about 90% of the oats milled in the U.S. are imported from Canada.