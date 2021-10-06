Joe Bippert, program director at the Washington Grain Commission, will join U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, beginning Nov. 1.
Bippert will be assistant regional director for South Asia, where major wheat markets include the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
U.S. wheat regional sales to the area, roughly 6.4 million metric tons, or about 235 million bushels, of hard red spring, soft white, hard red winter and some soft red winter wheat represented the largest regional sales volume and about 25% of total U.S. commercial wheat sales in the current marketing year.
Bippert will work remotely until he and his family can relocate to U.S. Wheat's office in Manila, Philippines, according to a U.S. Wheat press release.
Bippert has worked at the grain commission since January 2017.
"I am grateful for the time I have spent at the Washington Grain Commission representing the state's wheat and barley producers, and the exposure to markets in South Asia,” Bippert said. “Now I look forward to expanding my service to every wheat producer in the United States as I begin my role at U.S. Wheat Associates."
“Having worked with Joe during his time with the Washington Grain Commission, we knew he was the right person with the proper skill set, personality and knowledge of the wheat industry to fill this position,” Mike Spier, U.S. Wheat vice president of overseas operations, said.
Bippert grew up on a family timber farm near Olympia, Wash., and learned Spanish in Mexico while on a church mission.
After earning a business degree from Brigham Young University in 2008, he began his career in international trade and marketing with the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
For the grain commission, Bippert manages Latin American marketing strategy, analyzes the state’s wheat industry economy and monitors trade and transportation policy. He currently co-chairs U.S. Wheat's transportation working group.
Bippert, his wife Corinne and their sons Jack, Max and Luke currently live in Spokane.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.