WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden has nominated Robert Bonnie, a member of the Biden transition team and current USDA climate adviser, for the role of under secretary of farm production and conservation.
The position is one of the highest-profile roles at USDA.
If confirmed by the Senate, Bonnie would oversee the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency and the Farm Service Agency. This means Bonnie would manage programs related to climate change, land stewardship, crop insurance and farm subsidies.
As under secretary, Bonnie would also oversee about $10 billion to $15 billion a year in direct payments to farmers and ranchers.
In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack showed his support of the nomination.
"I am grateful to President Biden for announcing his intent to nominate Robert Bonnie," said Vilsack. "Under Robert's steady hand, America's farmers, ranchers, producers and landowners will see renewed focus on building and maintaining markets at home and abroad and preparing our food and agricultural community to lead the world in climate-smart agricultural practices."
If confirmed, this would be Bonnie's second stint at USDA. During the Obama administration, Bonnie was under secretary for natural resources and the environment. During that time, he also oversaw the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Forest Service, and was one of Vilsack's top advisers.
Experts say Bonnie's history shows he's ready to put climate front-and-center among USDA's priorities.
Recently, Bonnie was part of a think tank project that recommended USDA create a "carbon bank" that would pay farmers to store carbon in their soil.
At recent farm conferences, Bonnie has told producers to expect "a suite of tools" — generally incentive-based — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capture carbon and otherwise combat climate change.
The largest U.S. farm group, the American Farm Bureau Federation, congratulated Bonnie on his nomination in a statement.
"We appreciate (Bonnie's) outreach and engagement with Farm Bureau during his tenure with the Biden administration and we are hopeful he will remain fully engaged with farmers and ranchers in his new role," wrote AFBF President Zippy Duvall.