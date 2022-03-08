WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration Tuesday announced a ban on importing Russian oil into the U.S., putting more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
"Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine," Biden said at the White House.
The ban takes effect immediately and applies to new Russian crude-oil imports, some petroleum products, coal and liquefied natural gas. It also blocks new U.S. investments in Russia's energy sector.
During the crisis, some farm groups and lawmakers are calling on Biden to boost domestic energy production so the U.S. won't be as reliant on foreign imports.
Already, the U.S. is much less reliant than Europe is on Russia's crude oil.
Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy commodity strategist with RaboResearch, said that although the U.S. does import some crude oil and refined products from Russia, that flow can easily be replaced.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show that 8% of U.S. imports of oil and refined products — about 672,000 barrels daily — came from Russia in 2021. Of that, Russia's crude oil made up only about 3% of the nation's imports, or 200,000 barrels daily.
The U.S. imports the majority of its crude from Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.
Nevertheless, industry groups are concerned Tuesday's ban could further inflate energy prices.
Tuesday morning, U.S. crude traded at $132.84 per barrel. Simultaneously, the price of U.S. gasoline recently hit a record, eclipsing 2008's record highs.
According to the AAA automobile club, on Tuesday, the average U.S. regular grade gasoline price was $4.173, up 15% from $3.619 a week ago and up from $2.774 a year ago.
Prices are also rising for off-road diesel and other fuel sources.
The Biden administration has talked with leaders in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran about potential alternative crude supplies.
Some groups, however, urged Biden to focus on domestic production.
Tuesday, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, sent a letter to Biden urging him to remove barriers for domestic energy and boost biofuel production.
“By displacing imported petroleum, increased biofuel use and domestic energy production will enhance U.S. security and independence while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies,” Duvall wrote.
Several Western U.S. representatives similarly urged Biden to "unleash American energy potential," and in Iowa, lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan to create policies promoting domestic ethanol and biofuel production.
Kara Moriarty, CEO and president of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, a trade organization, said some "lower 48" states are better equipped to fill the immediate energy gap, but in the mid- to long term, Alaska has resources to make America more energy independent. In existing fields, 4 billion to 5 billion barrels of oil remain and at least 35 trillion cubic feet of onshore natural gas are available.
"Why wouldn't we want to be more energy independent, especially when we see the unrest in countries like Ukraine where you have a global power like Russia trying to exert itself?" said Moriarty. "To me, that would signal we would want to double down on energy independence."
Moriarty said Alaska's projects have been stymied by litigation, lack of investment and Biden's policies.
The White House, however, rejected this claim in a statement.
"Federal policies are not limiting the production of oil and gas," it said. "To the contrary, the Biden administration has been clear that in the short term, supply must keep up with demand."