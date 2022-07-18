While easing of supply-chain bottlenecks and overall improvements in U.S. logistics have grabbed headlines over the last quarter, CoBank analysts are less impressed with the progress made to date.
”Supply-chain improvements have been much more modest than the headlines suggest. And there is no fast lane ahead,” said Dan Kowalski, vice president of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
“While commodity prices have declined meaningfully and lineups at California ports have shortened, supply chains are broadly still mired in dysfunction,” he said in the latest “CoBank Quarterly” report.
Various metrics indicate supply-chain performance has improved, both domestically and globally. But that improvement is due to fewer and faster export shipments from China due to COVID lockdowns there and slightly lower transportation price inflation, he said.
“The latest data show that warehouse and inventory costs are still rising at near-peak levels, and transportation costs are still rising at a much higher rate than before the pandemic,” he said.
Agricultural supply chains reflect this marginal and inconsistent improvement as well. Grain rail car availability was at a multi-year low and prices were at highs in Q2 and improved only recently. But those recent savings in rail rates have been partially offset by a dramatic increase in fuel surcharges, he said.
Grain export vessel rates are also flirting with multi-year highs. And despite efforts to improve agriculture’s access to vessels returning to Asia from California, the share of vessels leaving port empty was still 70% in Q1, the latest available data, he said.
Truck rates have shown the most consistent decline, but are still far above pre-pandemic levels. Truck availability, however, is markedly improved, he said.
“We do expect that as consumer purchases of goods continues to soften, supply chains will slowly recover,” he said.
If the oncoming recession in Europe is a harbinger of things to come in the U.S., the decline in demand for goods will accelerate, further enabling supply chains to heal. But labor constraints will continue to hamper the recovery either way, making the return to an efficient supply chain agonizingly slow, he said.
Despite financial markets’ all-consuming focus on inflation, the U.S. economy continues to advance. Labor markets are strong and consumers are still spending. Price inflation is still raging but a sag in commodity prices is raising hopes of smaller price increases, he said.
For now, though, the Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates until it believes inflation has been tamed. The Fed is now singularly focused on price stability, and that is elevating the risk to economic growth, he said.
“The drop in commodity prices and recent bond yield inversions are sending up red flags about slowing economic activity and a potential oncoming recession,” he said.
Monetary policy is not a perfect science and the “softish” landing that the Fed desires will be a difficult needle to thread. Most economists are now projecting a better-than-even chance that the U.S. will be in recession by mid-2023, he said.
“We echo those projections, and while agriculture and energy are likely to continue performing well due to the Ukraine conflict, several other sectors will slow in coming months, just as the Fed intends,” he said.