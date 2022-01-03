Last year, Peter Zeihan predicted an "extraordinarily bumpy" 2021 for trade and agriculture.
That proved to be "a safe assessment," he says now.
"We're living through the breakdown of the global system right now," Zeihan told the Capital Press. "We're going to be seeing a lot more volatility and chaos and breakdown before this gets better."
Zeihan is an independent geopolitical analyst, author and speaker. Before starting his firm in 2012, he worked for 12 years at Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence firm and consultancy.
Zeihan has spoken at such events as the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention, the Washington Association of Wheat Growers' AMMO workshop and Northwest Farm Credit Services' Ag Outlook conference.
He sees a lot of uncertainty in China during the coming year.
China's political and economic system is "imploding" due to deglobalization and because it has devolved into a "cult of personality," resulting in "catastrophic whiplashes" in its agricultural production, "which is the world's least efficient," Zeihan said.
For example, China recently banned exports of phosphate fertilizer. Chinese farmers use five times the amount of fertilizer compared to their counterparts in the U.S.
Pork production will also continue to struggle, he said. Some 2 million pork producers in China entered the market in 2021 to take advantage of price spikes due to African swine flu, "but they haven't gotten rid of African swine flu yet."
Zeihan expects a further outbreak of the disease in China "because these new producers have no idea what they're doing."
"Anyone who depends on China for inputs or sales is going to be in for a wild, wild ride," he predicted. "Just expect shortages for anything that is China-centered."
Zeihan doesn't expect further movement on the phase one U.S. trade deal with China.
"The Trump administration did an OK job negotiating that but never enforced it," he said. For Biden, "trade is just not a priority."
Removing all the "American drama," Zeihan thinks there's been very little change between Trump and Biden. He pointed to China, trade, populism, unions and interacting with economic forces as examples where both men are "almost identical."
The biggest factors to watch are deglobalization and depopulation, with some nations having fewer children as they urbanize and industrialize, Zeihan said.
"Everything we understand about demand and supply patterns, economics in general, has to change," he said. "What we know for sure is that the patterns we have built our system on are no longer there and so what we have built is no longer applicable."
The system was always going to "break," Zeihan said. The question is whether it does it over a long period of time or all at once. Between Trump and Biden being "at best sub-par presidents" and the COVID-19 pandemic, he no longer expects a slow glidepath.
"You can have a short, sharp crisis almost anywhere in the world now that can completely unwind all the stability that remains," he said.
Zeihan outlined several possible scenarios in Russia and Ukraine, the Persian Gulf, south China Sea or Beijing.
The U.S. would probably gain ground in such scenarios, Zeihan said.
"But in the rest of the world, you're talking about the end of everything that makes everything work," he predicted. "If we have a short, sharp collapse of the global system, it's going to be a rough year, sure, but we'll come out of it with an American population and economic structure that is fully cognizant and supportive of the idea we need to re-industrialize everything."
Industry is already slowly moving back to North America, with the help of partners in Mexico, who are going to be U.S. agriculture's largest consumers "for the rest of our lives," Zeihan said.
"This is a transition that we have to go through," he said. "There's an argument to be made that if you do it faster, it will definitely be more painful and expensive, but it also means it will be done faster and you can move on to whatever's next."