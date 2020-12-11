U.S. farmers should expect "an extraordinarily bumpy" 2021 for trade, a market expert says.
Peter Zeihan, geopolitical analyst and author, said President Donald Trump was successful in his goal of rewiring the country's trade relationships, but China "made a fool of Trump" by violating the Phase One trade deal on Day Two.
"That's not going to be forgiven, so expect zero positive progress on anything," Zeihan said.
President-elect Joe Biden's Buy American plan will deepen trade conflicts with China and Europe. It will work out for farmers — in 2022 and beyond, Zeihan said.
Biden has said he won't seek new trade deals, Zeihan said.
"What he needs is not a negotiator. What he needs is a trade lawyer to sue everybody," Zeihan said.
Biden is likely to select Katherine Tai as his U.S. trade representative.
"For you, this is the best and the worst of all worlds," Zeihan told farmers. "Tai will sue anyone for you and establish market access forcibly."
But agriculture is by far the most internationalized of all economic sectors, he added. In Tai's suing of other countries for non-agricultural sectors, ag is the obvious choice for any country to retaliate.
Roughly 91% of Republicans voted for Trump and 96% of Democrats voted for Biden, Zeihan said. But even in the states — Vermont and Wyoming — that were most extreme in favoring one candidate over the other, 30% of the population voted for the other candidate, Zeihan said.
"It's not that the population has shifted into these horribly at-odds voting blocs, it's that our perception has changed," he said.
Economic conservatives want the government out of their pocketbook, Zeihan said.
Social liberals want the government out of their personal life.
Economic liberals think the government should reach into their pocketbook to shape society in some ways.
Social conservatives think the government should play a role in regulating social morality.
All voters fit somewhere within these four categories, Zeihan said.
Swing voters in the 2020 election tended to be the "math and maps" crowd, those with national security and business and fiscal interests; unions; Catholic voters; Hispanic voters focusing on immigration; and evangelical pro-life voters, he said.
Socialist voters were pushed out by Democrats in favor of the business voters, Zeihan said.
He cited Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, pointing to Harris' history as a district attorney famous for putting people in prison, which made her a controversial choice for voters on the left.
"On law and order issues, Harris is more conservative than most old-school Vietnam-era Republicans," Zeihan said.
Zeihan expects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to begin to ease next year.
More than 1 million new cases are diagnosed per day, and as hospitals fill, the quality of care declines. The number of COVID-related deaths will be at or higher than deaths in the Sept. 11 attacks each day through New Year's, Zeihan said.
Zeihan expects more vaccines to become available in January and February, for 60% of the population to reach the inoculation threshold in early June. The resulting pricing trends and economy will begin repairing themselves over the summer.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," Zeihan said. "It's bright, it's real, it's not a train."
But the top 20 largest consumption-led systems are experiencing the COVID-19 health crisis, crushing their consumption, leading countries to bring population in-house. Exporters have no one to sell to, and won't for more than a year, Zeihan said.
He spoke Dec. 10 as part of Northwest Farm Credit Services' Virtual Ag Outlook Conference.