American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President Dale Moore today announced his plans to retire in 2022 after four decades as an agricultural leader in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.
“Dale has been a tireless advocate on behalf of farmers and ranchers throughout his career and has certainly contributed to American Farm Bureau’s strength over the past four years,” Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a written statement.
“He has become a trusted adviser to me and to many state Farm Bureau presidents and staff,” he said.
“More broadly, Dale has dedicated more than 40 years of his professional life to being a champion for agriculture through his work on Capitol Hill, at USDA and in the private sector,” he said.
“He certainly deserves to step back and enjoy time with family, but he will be deeply missed. I’m very happy for him and his wife, Faith, as well as their kids and grandkids as they open this new chapter together,” he said.
“I know I speak for farmers, ranchers and elected leaders across the country when I thank Dale for his tremendous service,” he said.
Moore has agreed to assist in the selection of his successor.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.