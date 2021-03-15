Representatives of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance’s founding organizations testified last week before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee on the role of agriculture, food and forestry in delivering climate solutions.
Farmers, ranchers and forest owners are on the frontlines of climate impacts and offer innovative, natural solutions through increased carbon sequestration in trees and soils and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, the alliance said in a press release.
The four representatives stressed that federal climate policy must be built on voluntary, incentive-based programs and market-driven opportunities. It must also promote resilience and adaptation in rural communities and be grounded in scientific evidence.
In addition, solutions proposed by Congress and the Biden administration must be strongly bipartisan and accommodate the diverse needs of producers and landowners, regardless of size, geographic region or the commodity they grow.
“Throughout my lifetime of farming, I constantly have sought out ways to reduce my environmental impact — it is good for the environment, it is good for my farm and it is the right thing to do,” said John Reifsteck, an Illinois grain farmer and chairman of the Growmark cooperative. He testified on behalf of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
“I believe the timing is right for all industries, including agriculture, to come together and find solutions that will sustain our way of life for generations to come,” he said.
National Farmers Union member and Oklahoma farmer and rancher Clay Pope said the alliance sets a new, higher floor for federal policy discussions around agriculture and climate change and gives clear, farmer-backed direction to policymakers.
“Congress must heed these recommendations and quickly act upon them. America’s family farmers and ranchers are already feeling the effects of climate change on their land — there is no time to waste,” he said.
Stefanie Smallhouse, president of the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation and member of the American Farm Bureau board of directors, said climate policy cannot be one-size-fits-all.
“Just as I have highlighted the unique needs of Arizona’s farmers and ranchers in the West, all regions of the U.S. can explain ways in which any given climate policy may or may not work for the landscape, industry and ecology present in that region,” she said.
Cori Wittman Stitt, a member of Environmental Defense Fund’s farmer advisory group and a partner in a diversified crop, cattle and timber operation in northern Idaho, said the potential for farmers, ranchers and forestland owners to contribute to the climate change solution is well-documented.
“Farmers need Congress to act quickly to advance voluntary policies that maximize measurable net carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas reductions, while increasing the resilience of the land,” he said.
Alliance members developed more than 40 joint recommendations to guide the development of federal climate policy.