Agricultural leaders from across the U.S. have held a series of AgTalks virtual town halls this year emphasizing the importance of trade to U.S. agriculture and finding solutions for overcoming barriers.
They also identified opportunities to support U.S. food and agricultural exports, such as infrastructure improvements, including rural broadband expansion and investment in research and development.
The events included the whole food and agriculture ecosystem — farmers, food processors, equipment manufacturers and agricultural financiers, said Bryan Kuehl, co-chairman of Farmers for Free Trade, which coordinated the events.
“We really wanted to make sure we had a robust discussion from all points of view in the food and ag supply chain. The goal of the AgTalks series really has been to focus forward,” he said in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
“What was important was really that we had a roadmap and a series of recommendations for whoever the next president was and whoever the next Congress was, that we had a consensus set of recommendations from agriculture that could supercharge ag, trade and supply chains,” he said.
The conversations resulted in a report for the incoming administration and lawmakers, but the conversation needs to continue, participants in Tuesday’s virtual town hall said.
“It’s about making sure we can come together to explain why we need policies that will help promote agriculture for the future,” Chris Hoffman, a Pennsylvania hog farmer, said.
“It’s about conversation, it’s about laying out the facts and trying to create a path forward,” he said.
Those in agriculture are going to have to work in a nonpartisan way to continue to promote U.S. agriculture, especially trade, said Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president of policy strategy and international trade for National Milk Producers Federation.
A bipartisan effort is needed for all agricultural policy because agriculture is so encompassing, said Kevin Ross, a farmer and chairman of the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board.
“I absolutely think these conversations can be had, whether it’s specifically around trade or so many of these other issues,” he said.
Mary Andringa, chair of the board of Vermeer Corp., said agriculture needs to make its voice heard.
“It’s so important that we get really specific stories to the folks that are elected officials, both sides of the aisle,” she said
There are so many new faces in Congress, and it’s important for the agriculture community to educate them about the importance of trade, said Ryan Quarles, president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and Kentucky agriculture commissioner.
“There will be substantial conversations about agriculture beyond trade this upcoming spring. And so it’s really important that we roll all these conversations into a package about what’s pro-agriculture for our country,” he said.
The AgTalks report — "A Roadmap for Trade, Supply Chains, and the Future of American Agriculture" — was released on Tuesday. It reviews the virtual town hall events and highlights the challenges, opportunities and recommendations identified by participants.