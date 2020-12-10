Groups representing U.S. farmers and ranchers were quick to respond to President-elect Joe Biden’s intention to nominate Tom Vilsack to be the next secretary of agriculture.
Vilsack served eight years in that position in the Obama administration and currently is president and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council.
In a flurry of press statements, agriculture groups congratulated Vilsack and said they look forward to working with him.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall: “Tom Vilsack understands that the agriculture sector is far more complex than most people understand. He believes in a ‘big tent’ philosophy that supports all types of production and understands the importance of respecting farmers and ranchers as partners worthy of support in the race to achieve sustainability goals.”
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew: “Tom Vilsack has the necessary qualifications and experience to steer the agency through these turbulent times. He must use his impressive set of skills to implement and enforce rules that protect farmers from anticompetitive practices, enact meaningful structural reforms that balance supply with demand, restore competition to agricultural markets, strengthen local and regional food systems, advance racial equity in agriculture and mitigate the threat of climate change.”
National Grange President Betsy Huber: "Secretary Vilsack’s experience … gives him a unique perspective to grapple with the upcoming challenges at USDA. His ability to rise above partisanship will serve USDA well as it prioritizes efforts to connect unserved rural residents with high-speed broadband for distance learning, telehealth, remote business, essential services and smart agriculture.”
National Association of Wheat Growers President Dave Milligan: “Former Secretary Vilsack’s understanding of policies important to wheat will be critical as the department continues work to address the many economic challenges facing farmers across the country. Previously, his willingness to meet and listen to stakeholders as the USDA develops programs and regulations was key.”
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall: "He has the unique skill set to be able to hit the ground running on day one, and cattle producers are thankful for this continuity. Secretary Vilsack knows the issues facing America’s cattle producers and can utilize his extensive experience to showcase the positive impact we have on food security, nutrition, and our natural resources."
Public Lands Council President Niels Hansen: "Few have the breadth and depth of experience he has in facing issues confronting multiple sectors of our industry. This experience will serve him well as the country and our producers work to recover from the unexpected challenges brought by 2020. As secretary, he will have the opportunity to utilize grazing as an effective management tool, and we are ready to work with him in this familiar role to show him all of the benefits livestock grazing bring to our nation’s public lands.”
National Pork Producers Council President Howard “AV” Roth: “He understands how critical a vibrant American farm sector is to the rural and overall U.S. economy, and the importance of keeping consumers supplied with an affordable source of nutritious protein. We look forward to working with him on issues of importance to U.S. pork producers, including expanding exports, strengthening biosecurity at our borders to ensure African swine fever and other foreign animal diseases remain outside the country and ensuring USDA oversight of gene-edited livestock.”
National Association of Conservation Districts President Tim Palmer and President-elect Michael Crowder: “Secretary Vilsack has a proven track record of championing conservation at USDA and working with conservation districts in every part of the country. NACD looks forward to again working with him and his staff in the incoming administration to further voluntary, locally led conservation.”
Organic Trade Association: “As Agriculture Secretary in the Obama administration, he recognized the organic industry for ‘creating important opportunities for farmers and ranchers and adding to the vibrancy of rural America’ and oversaw a period of unprecedented growth for organic farmers and businesses. He knows the importance of clear and consistent organic standards, and the responsibility of the USDA to support the unique public-private partnership that has made the organic sector successful."