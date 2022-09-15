The nation's agriculture industry is relieved railroads and labor unions secured a tentative deal to avert a rail strike — just one day before the deadline.
Agricultural and business groups warned of the dire consequences of a strike that could shut down rail traffic across the country, calling on Congress to intervene if railroads and workers couldn’t resolve the dispute.
The nation’s freight railroads had reached tentative agreements with nine of the 12 unions negotiating higher wages and better healthcare terms.
But three unions were holding out for better working conditions and changes in what they criticized as punitive attendance policies.
Early Thursday morning, the railroads reached tentative agreements with the three holdout unions — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.
The three unions represent about 70,000 railroad employees, according to their websites.
The tentative agreements still have to be ratified by the unions’ members.
An extended rail strike would have cascading effects on farmers and ranchers and reverse the supply-chain improvements achieved in the past year, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said.
“There is no real substitute for moving agricultural goods, as trucks can only move a small percentage of grain and other products typically transported by rail, and river transport is only an option for certain geographic areas,” he said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce commended all parties involved in reaching the tentative agreements.
“This is the best outcome for the American people and a testament to the hard work and willingness to compromise from both sides,” said Suzanne P. Clark, the chamber’s president and CEO.
“Our nation was very close to a national rail shutdown this week, the effects of which were already beginning to be felt throughout the business community and would have had devastating impacts to American families and our economy,” she said.
The Fertilizer Institute said in a statement a strike had the potential to devastate an economy already struggling with inflation.
“Averting a strike Friday morning was priority number one,” said Corey Rosenbusch, the institute’s president and CEO.
“As we move forward, it is also essential that rail carriers hire and retain the appropriate employee staffing levels to support a strong economy. Staff reductions in recent years have dramatically hurt rail service and made the rail-labor contract negotiations more challenging,” he said.
The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates in a joint statement applauded the tentative agreements and all parties involved.
“Our country’s reputation as the world's most reliable wheat supplier depends heavily on functioning rail transportation, and that won't change in the future,” said Vince Peterson, U.S. Wheat Associates president.
Growth Energy, the nation's largest association of ethanol producers and supporters, also welcomed the tentative labor deal.
“Farmers and biofuel producers across the country are very encouraged by news that this agreement will avert a potentially devastating rail shutdown,” said Emily Skor, Growth Energy CEO.
Nearly 70% of U.S. ethanol production is moved by rail — more than 400,000 carloads annually, she said.
