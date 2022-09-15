Railroad unions

Agricultural organizations are applauding the last-minute agreement between railroads and their unions. 

The nation's agriculture industry is relieved railroads and labor unions secured a tentative deal to avert a rail strike — just one day before the deadline.

Agricultural and business groups warned of the dire consequences of a strike that could shut down rail traffic across the country, calling on Congress to intervene if railroads and workers couldn’t resolve the dispute.

