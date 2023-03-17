Port of Seattle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Containers are stacked at the Port of Seattle. Fifty ag and food organizations have asked Congress to give the administration "fast track" trade authority.

 Port of Seattle

Voicing serious concern that U.S. agriculture is falling behind foreign competitors in international trade and global influence, more than 50 agriculture and food organizations are urging Congress to pass Trade Promotion Authority.

TPA — also referred to as “fast track authority” — gives the administration objectives and guidance in pursuing trade agreements with the assurance that Congress will only have an up or down vote on trade pacts.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you