Voicing serious concern that U.S. agriculture is falling behind foreign competitors in international trade and global influence, more than 50 agriculture and food organizations are urging Congress to pass Trade Promotion Authority.
TPA — also referred to as “fast track authority” — gives the administration objectives and guidance in pursuing trade agreements with the assurance that Congress will only have an up or down vote on trade pacts.
Under the umbrella of Farmer for Free Trade, the groups sent a letter to members of Congress stressing the U.S. is at a disadvantage compared to competitor such as China and the European Union when it comes to trade agreements with tariff reductions.
The groups expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Biden administration to advance trade relations, particularly through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, but urged the pursuit of new tariff-reducing trade agreements.
“The essential question is not only whether the U.S. is working for new market access, but also how well the U.S. is doing so relative to our economic competitors. Regrettably, America is falling badly behind,” they said in the letter.
Between 2010 and 2020, China and the EU enjoyed over twice as much advantage from trade agreement tariff reductions as the U.S., they said
“In this decade, our situation to date is far worse. The U.S. has not implemented a comprehensive trade agreement that opens new markets in over a decade. Meanwhile, just over a year ago, China added the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to its portfolio of trade agreements and displaced the U.S. as the European Union’s largest trading partner,” they said.
China, the world’s largest trader, is establishing major economic ties in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa and has requested participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a U.S. led strategic initiative from which the U.S. precipitously withdrew in 2017, they said.
“Falling badly behind in global economic influence has serious, enduring consequences. Taking markets from established competitors is far more difficult than establishing footholds as markets open. Further, economic competitors use trade agreements to establish rules of trade that give them long term structural advantages, such as the European Union’s monopolistic geographic indications trade policies,” they said.
“Thus, in establishing trade relationships, first movers have a major advantage. We note that even before economic sanctions achieved current prominence as a foreign policy tool, foreign policy experts frequently cited economic influence as a critical element of strategic capability,” they said.
For decades, the U.S. has exported more food and agricultural products than it has imported. But USDA forecasts the U.S. will run a food and agriculture trade deficit of $14.5 billion in 2023, they said.
“This should be a wake-up call regarding America’s declining economic influence in the world due to our failure to advance new tariff-reducing agreements,” they said.
They urged lawmakers to advance legislation to establish Trade Promotion Authority and provide direction to the Executive Branch about the importance of expanding new markets for U.S. food and agriculture products.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.