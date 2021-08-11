The Agriculture Transportation Coalition is endorsing a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives addressing what it says are unreasonable practices by ocean carriers that hinder exports of agricultural goods.
On Tuesday, Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 to establish reciprocal trade opportunities to help reduce the longstanding U.S. trade imbalance with China and other countries.
The bill addresses unreasonable detention and demurrage charges, export cargo bookings and other practices essential to keeping U.S. agriculture competitive in global markets.
“The transportation crisis for U.S. agriculture and forest products is becoming increasingly dire each month,” AgTC stated in a letter to Garamendi and Johnson.
The letter was signed by more than 100 agricultural companies and associations.
“Our survey suggests that on average 22% of U.S. agriculture foreign sales cannot be completed due to ocean carrier rates, declining to carry export cargo, unreasonable demurrage and detention charges and other practices,” the letter states.
“Ocean carriers are declining to carry our cargo in favor of returning so many containers back to Asia empty, while unprecedented freight hikes, penalty charges and unpredictable services are denying affordable, dependable U.S. agriculture access to our best foreign markets,” Peter Friedman, director of AgTC, said.
“There is nothing we produce in agriculture and forest products in this country that cannot be sourced in some other country. If we cannot deliver affordably and dependably, our foreign customers will find — and are already finding — alternatives to U.S. exports,” he said.
A global slowdown in shipping capacity and short supply of shipping containers was exacerbated by the pandemic, which accelerated e-commerce. Consumer demand is good, especially in the U.S. — which has driven up freight rates from Asian to North America.
That’s made it more cost-effective, or profitable, for container companies to send ships back to Asia from the U.S. with empty containers instead of waiting for them to be loaded with agricultural commodities to bring in more consumer goods.
In addition to establishing reciprocal trade to promote U.S. exports as part of the Federal Maritime Commission’s mission, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act would:
• Require ocean carriers to adhere to minimum service standards that meet the public interest, reflecting best practices in the global shipping industry.
• Require ocean carriers or marine terminal operators to certify that any late fees comply with federal regulations or face penalties.
• Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of detention or demurrage charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier or marine terminal operator.
• Prohibit ocean carriers from declining opportunities for U.S. exports unreasonably, as determined by the commission in new required rulemaking.
• Require ocean common carriers to report to the commission each quarter on total import and export tonnage and 20-foot equivalent units that are loaded or empty per vessel that makes port in the U.S.
• Authorize the commission to initiate investigations of an ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures.