Agricultural organizations and businesses are urging the top brass at the Small Business Administration to include all small agricultural businesses in programs related to COVID-19 assistance.
Of particular concern is eligibility for SBA’s economic injury disaster loan (EIDL), which states applicants must certify they are “not an agricultural enterprise (e.g., farm), other than an aquaculture enterprise, agricultural cooperative or nursery.”
On Wednesday, 31 agriculture groups and businesses sent a letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza asking her to clarify that agricultural businesses are eligible to participate in the EIDL program. They pointed out the SBA’s exclusion is inconsistent with congressional intent.
“While agricultural enterprises had not previously been able to participate in the underlying EIDL program, there is every reason to believe Congress intended for agriculture to participate during the COVID-19 emergency,” the groups stated.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act does not exclude agricultural producers from this program and clearly states “all” businesses with no more than 500 employees can participate, the groups said.
The groups explained the dire situation in agriculture — made worse by market disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic — and asked SBA to immediately modify its website and quickly issue guidance clarifying that agricultural producers can participate.
KCoe Isom, an agricultural consulting firm, is helping clients access funding and loan programs under the stimulus bill and helped spearhead the letter to SBA, said Brian Kuehl, director of federal affairs for the company.
As of Friday afternoon, SBA had not responded, he said.
The agency also has not responded to Capital Press' request for comment.