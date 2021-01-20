Groups representing farmers and ranchers are congratulating President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration.
They say they are ready to work with the new administration and point out where that work needs to begin.
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said addressing the needs of farmers and ranchers is important, including strengthening the farm bill, expanding trade, finding a fair solution to farm labor and extending broadband coverage to rural communities.
“We are also looking for partners in our efforts to achieve sustainability goals while ensuring climate policies remain market-based and voluntary. We have been meeting with President Biden’s nominees to discuss priority issues, and today we shift into high gear to achieve these goals,” he said. “All of this can be done if we commit ourselves to working together for a better America.
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said the nation is facing multiple crises, including the pandemic, political and social divisions, economic inequality and a rapidly changing climate.
“In addition to these broader issues, the agriculture industry is also coping with its own internal battles: corporate control of the food system, chronic overproduction, an overdependence on exports, crumbling rural infrastructure and an aging farm population, just to name a handful,” he said.
“Tackling just one of these problems — let alone all of them — will be no easy feat. However, we are confident that President Biden and Vice President Harris are up to the task,” he said.
They have surrounded themselves with highly qualified and diverse advisers and staff who will help guide them, and the incoming administration has issued comprehensive plans outlining how it will tackle many of the problems, he said.
“We hope this degree of foresight and fastidiousness is a harbinger of what’s to come, he said.
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Barb Glenn said the association remains committed to building partnerships within the incoming administration that guarantees the food supply chain remains strong.
“We are ready to work with the Biden administration to advance agriculture domestically and internationally, while ensuring America recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
The association’s policy priorities in the new administration are focused on food systems, food safety, infrastructure and capacity, climate resilience, international trade and workforce development.
National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President Chuck Conner said farmer cooperatives strongly support the administration’s No. 1 priority — taking every step necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and repairing the economic damage it has caused.
“Beyond that, we welcome working with the administration on many of the priorities they have outlined in the past few weeks. Issues such as climate change and immigration reforms are ones that NCFC and their members have been leaders on. As work begins on them, it is critical that the voices of America’s farmers and ranchers are heard in the policymaking process,” he said
American Feed Industry Association President and CEO Constance Cullman said the country is facing tough times and the feed industry stands committed to be part of the solution.
“Now more than ever, we need a strategy that will curb the spread of COVID-19 and get our economy going and growing again; an efficient regulatory system that allows U.S. manufacturers to swiftly bring innovations that can improve animal health and nutrition to the marketplace; and trade policies that foster opportunities for growth and leadership abroad to maintain our competitive edge,” she said.
“We also look forward to working together on a science-based strategy for tackling climate change and improving rural infrastructure, including improving the connectivity of the rural communities responsible for keeping us fed in times of calm and crisis,” she said.
National Milk Producers Federation NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said the inauguration represents new beginnings and new opportunities.
“This is especially important today, as we begin this journey at a time of turmoil that has intensified in recent months and weeks,” he said.
“We in dairy offer our own commitment to work on a bipartisan basis for progress on issues important to dairy farmers, their cooperatives and the greater good. We also look forward to engaging with the broader agricultural community to meet our common challenges and build a thriving rural America that lifts the entire nation,” he said.
Rural Voices USA Chairman Christopher Gibbs said President Biden’s message of unity to a divided nation is welcome in rural America. Rural Voices is a nonprofit that advocates policies that benefit agriculture and rural America.
“The next year will prove critical to whether we can bridge the rural-urban divide in our politics. Rural America badly needs a return to practical economic solutions on everything from COVID, to energy, to trade and health care,” he said.
The vision President Biden has laid out includes policies badly needed in rural communities that have been battered by COVID and left behind economically for too long, he said.
“Investing in infrastructure would create jobs and support the American supply chain, which often starts on the farm. An immediate investment in COVID recovery, including vaccinations, would help safeguard processing plants and open small businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic. Committing to alternative energy sources would help guarantee that biofuels, like ethanol, will be part of a solution that both helps end our dependence on fossil fuels and supports our nation’s farmers,” he said.
“The key will be to ensure these legislative efforts are done in a way that doesn’t ignore the people they impact. To do that, we will need rural voices at the table,” he said.