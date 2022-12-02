Railroad

Congress and the Biden administration have blocked the possibility of a freight railroad strike.

Farmers, ranchers and agriculture industry leaders say they are relieved a rail strike has been averted and grateful to the Biden administration and Congress for stepping in to resolve the logjam between the railroads and their unions.

The possibility of a rail strike had concerned the industry for months. It would have had widespread consequences for nearly every aspect of agriculture and food processing.

