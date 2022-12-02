Farmers, ranchers and agriculture industry leaders say they are relieved a rail strike has been averted and grateful to the Biden administration and Congress for stepping in to resolve the logjam between the railroads and their unions.
The possibility of a rail strike had concerned the industry for months. It would have had widespread consequences for nearly every aspect of agriculture and food processing.
President Joe Biden signed the bill on Dec. 2 that Congress passed imposing a new contract on the freight railroads and 12 unions that represent their employees. The contract had been brokered by the administration.
American Farm Bureau Federation applauded Congress and Biden for working together to avert a disastrous strike, said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“High diesel prices, a truck driver shortage and low water levels on the Mississippi River have already made shipping conditions difficult. A rail strike would have had a devastating effect on the American economy, especially as families grapple with higher prices caused by inflation,” he said.
Farmers rely on trains to transport food and feed, and they also depend on the rails to bring important supplies like fertilizer to the farm. Averting a rail strike will help ensure farmers can continue delivering food from their farms to families across the country, he said.
The National Corn Growers Association also applauded passage of the bill.
“We are extremely relieved that Congress took action to head off a strike that would have had serious consequences for America’s farmers, who are grappling with an increase in input costs and barge rates due to severe drought conditions on the Mississippi River,” said Tom Haag, the association’s president.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association joined the chorus of praise.
“America’s cattle producers are grateful for the bipartisan effort that prevented disruptions in critical rail service across the country. A rail shutdown would have been disastrous to our supply chain and would have interrupted the essential feed, fuel and fertilizer shipments cattle producers need,” said Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s CEO.
The American Feed Industry Association said in a statement a rail shutdown would have threatened the health and welfare of America’s livestock, poultry and pets and exacerbated an already tough operating environment for U.S. animal food manufacturers.
“Rail is critical to the movement of fertilizer year-round," said Corey Rosenbusch, the Fertilizer Institute’s president and CEO. "Averting embargoes and production delays were crucial to not only ensuring we’re able to provide the fertilizers our nation’s farmers need, but also avoiding additional disruptions to a global market already constrained by geopolitical events and volatile energy prices.”
