Agricultural groups on Tuesday urged Congress to grant the Federal Maritime Commission statutory authority to resolve the crisis caused by shipping delays and port congestion.
Shipping delays at U.S. ports are disrupting exports. If not addressed soon, these disruptions could lead to serious bottlenecks for pork and other agriculture exports, Jen Sorenson, president of National Pork Producers Council, told the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated shipping issues, as the U.S. imported more consumer goods, causing a backlog at the ports, she said.
The backlog, overwhelming marine terminals and delaying ship arrivals and loading and unloading, is due to numerous factors, including congestion in and around the terminals and limited hours of operation. Additionally, Asian carriers are not shipping back as many fully loaded containers, she said.
“Compounding the situation, carriers are failing to provide accurate notice to exporters of arrival and departure and cargo loading times, and then impose financial penalties on exporters for ‘missing’ those loading windows,” she said.
Those financial penalties, which are paid to the carriers that are cancelling the orders, have been deemed unreasonable by the Federal Maritime Commission, she said.
“Ultimately, these additional costs are passed down the supply chain to farmers,” she said.
In addition, shipping delays to the Asia-Pacific region are increasing costs and painting the U.S. as an unreliable trading partner, she said.
“If left unaddressed, this may also negatively impact future trade agreements with Southeast Asian trading partners as we seek better market access for U.S. pork,” she said.
Among recommendations to alleviate the port bottlenecks, she urged expanded operating hours for U.S. ports and expedited Federal Maritime Commission enforcement to prevent unreasonable financial penalties for exporters.
Ocean carriers and marine terminal operators have faced few, if any, consequences for imposing exorbitant, punitive costs on U.S. exporters and importers,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said in written testimony.
It is essential that the Federal Maritime Commission be granted the proper authority to enforce its detention and demurrage rule and stem the practices it identified that continue to hamper U.S. agricultural trade, she said.
“It is equally important to prevent ocean carriers from declining export cargo bookings if such cargo can be safely loaded on vessels in an appropriate timeframe; the fate of U.S. agriculture exports should not solely be determined by carriers,” she said.
Addressing the crisis requires holding ocean carriers accountable and improving port efficiencies, including expanded hours and ensuring an adequate supply of labor, she said.
While holding the hearing is a step forward in resolving the issues, the U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation said the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s oversight needs to result in tangible action.
The Federal Maritime Commission should require ocean carriers to certify they are complying with the agency’s guidelines. In addition, Congress should allocate sufficient resources to ensure complaints of carrier malpractice are prioritized and investigations are expedited to prevent carriers from engaging in unfair trade practices, the dairy groups said.