Nearly 450 agricultural trade organizations, agribusinesses and agricultural cooperatives are urging the U.S. Senate to pass an agriculture workforce reform bill this year, saying food security is national security.
In a letter to Senate leadership this week, the Agriculture Workforce Coalition said the Senate must take action to provide the solution American agriculture needs to defend national security through protecting domestic agricultural production and curtailing rising food costs for consumers.
“From the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine, the range of challenges we currently face reiterates that our national security is tied to our ability to feed ourselves, and that ability is currently under threat due to the agricultural workforce crisis across America’s farms and agribusinesses,” the groups said in the letter.
The domestic workforce shortage remains one of the greatest challenges impacting farmers today, they said.
“We must address this workforce crisis threatening farms across the United States so our producers can continue to feed, clothe and fuel our nation,” they said.
A stable agricultural workforce is also good for the U.S. economy, which impacts every consumer, they said, citing a 2022 study by Texas A&M International University that found more migrant and H-2A visa workers lowered inflation and unemployment and raised wages.
Consumers are seeing high costs of milk, produce, fruits, meat and eggs in the supermarket — as much as a 26.3% increase in butter and margarine, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
“This reinforces the urgency for agricultural workforce reform,” the groups said.
“We also know that inaction will force many farmers to consider whether they can continue in labor-intensive agriculture. Unfortunately, we have already seen a decline in the number of farms over the last decade,” they said.
According to USDA, the number of farms in the U.S. has decreased by more than 185,000 farms and the total land in farms has decreased by around 25 million acres, the groups said.
“When farms go out of business, rural America suffers,” they said.
Statistically, every seasonal worker supports three to four full-time year-round jobs. The economic impact reaches farther to truck and equipment dealerships, restaurants and the other businesses on main street, the groups said.
“In order to protect America’s domestic agricultural production, the Senate must act now to provide stability for our existing workers and make key reforms to the H-2A program, the visa program farmers use to hire legal workers to supplement their U.S. workforce,” they said.
Reforms that provide farmers with certainty and mitigate against spiraling production costs will support three goals of America’s interests — affordable food, domestic production and national security, they said.
“As representatives of agricultural organizations throughout the United States, we stand ready to help you develop and pass legislation to fully address the needs of American agriculture and every American consumer,” they said.
The groups also thanked Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, for their bipartisan leadership on the issue and urged Senate leadership to work with them to advance a bill.
Last month, Republican congressmen and agriculture and immigration groups called on the Senate to act on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which passed twice in the House.
