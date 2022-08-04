sm capitol congress 13.jpg (copy)

Nearly 450 agricultural trade organizations, agribusinesses and agricultural cooperatives are urging the U.S. Senate to pass an agriculture workforce reform bill this year, saying food security is national security.

In a letter to Senate leadership this week, the Agriculture Workforce Coalition said the Senate must take action to provide the solution American agriculture needs to defend national security through protecting domestic agricultural production and curtailing rising food costs for consumers.

