The Agriculture Transportation Coalition is urging Congress to step in if railroads and their employees' unions can’t reach an agreement to keep freight moving.
The coalition said action is needed to avoid significant economic damage to U.S. supply chains and further uncertainty for rail customers.
The coalition, consisting of more than 30 agriculture groups, sent a letter to Senate and House transportation committee leaders Sept. 8 registering grave concerns.
Railroads and labor unions have until Sept. 16 to reach an agreement that would prevent a lockout or strike after the Presidential Emergency Board published a proposed settlement on Aug. 17.
The coalition said its members support millions of U.S. jobs and provide essential goods for the health and well-being of tens of millions U.S. and global consumers and reliable freight transportation is imperative.
The U.S. rail network moves critical agricultural inputs and products. These essential items are transported by rail to domestic facilities and to ports for export, the letter said.
“A complete stoppage of the rail system would lead to shutdowns or slowdowns of rail-dependent facilities resulting in devastating consequences to our national and global food security,” it said.
Leaders around the world are already concerned about food shortages and famine due to drought and geopolitical challenges, such as the invasion of Ukraine, which accounts for 10% of the global exports of wheat.
“A freight rail stoppage would occur as America’s farmers harvest their crops and would exacerbate global food insecurity and likely contribute to further geopolitical instability in regions that experience famine. Congress must be willing to act to ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue to help feed the world,” the letter said.
The freight rail system is already significantly challenged, and many customers are not receiving timely service. A complete stoppage of rail service, even for a day, would escalate the challenges, the coalition said.
“Most freight railroads currently lack extra capacity to make up for down time. Thus, a sizable portion of freight backlogged due to a stoppage may never be made up leading to less production from rail-dependent businesses to the detriment of producers and consumers,” the letter said.
Moreover, inflation is impacting all Americans. A freight rail stoppage would increase inflation drastically, especially for those who can least afford it, it said.
The Fertilizer Institute, a member of the coalition, also sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging Congress to begin preparations to implement the Presidential Emergency Board recommendations.
“A disruption to freight rail operations would be devastating,” said Corey Rosenbusch, CEO of the institute.
“Over half of all fertilizer moves by rail year-round throughout the United Sates, and the timeliness and reliability of fertilizer shipments is absolutely critical,” he said in the letter.
If farmers don’t receive fertilizer, it results in lower crop yields, higher food prices and more inflation for consumers, he said.
Carriers and shippers have already begun contingency planning, which is disruptive on its own, he said.
“A speedy resolution is paramount,” he said.
