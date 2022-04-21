The White House Council on Environmental Quality is reversing changes to the National Environmental Protection Act made by the Trump administration that were meant to modernize and clarify regulations to facilitate more efficient, effective and timely environmental reviews.
NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major federal actions as part of their decision-making. The process can impact a wide variety of projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, highways and airports; water infrastructure; energy projects; and land, forest and fishery management.
CEQ’s final “Phase 1” rule makes three changes to restore longstanding provisions that were modified by the Trump administration in 2020 that caused implementation challenges for agencies and confusion among stakeholders and the public, CEQ said in a press release.
The new rule:
• Restores the requirement that federal agencies evaluate not only the direct and indirect environmental impacts of a proposed action but also the “cumulative” impacts.
• Restores the full authority of agencies to determine the “purpose and need” of a proposed project and develop and analyze alternatives that might not fully align with the goals of the project’s sponsor.
• Establishes CEQ’s NEPA regulations as a “floor” for environmental review requirements, rather than the Trump administration’s “ceiling.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation said the changes signal a return to outdated, cumbersome regulations.
Farm Bureau is disappointed the Biden administration has decided to reverse common sense reforms to NEPA, said Zippy Duvall, AFBF president.
“Continued challenges from the pandemic, supply chain issues and the drought in the West are impacting farmers, ranchers and the American public in the form of increased food and fuel prices. The situation will now be made worse by the return to a slow and cumbersome NEPA review process that, in many cases, takes years to complete,” he said.
President Biden has made improving the nation’s infrastructure a priority, and a modernized NEPA review process would help deliver projects to communities across the country, he said.
“Safe roads, waterways and railways and expanded rural broadband access are crucial to the success of rural America. Those, too, are now at risk because of outdated regulations,” he said.
Farm Bureau is urging the administration to stop moving backward and keep focused on advancing sound, science-based and practical conservation goals that protect resources while creating opportunities for every sector of the economy, he said.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council are also concerned.
“Livestock producers and land managers need regulatory certainty and consistency,” said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of PLC and NCBA natural resources.
“By returning to a pre-2020 standard, this rule returns environmental analysis to a failed model that industry and government have long agreed is woefully inadequate and inefficient,” she said.
It will stall important environmental projects, delay critical infrastructure improvements and impede progress made as part of ongoing NEPA processes, she said.
House Agriculture Committee ranking minority member Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said the rule would further constrain responsible development of minerals and other crop nutrients and threatens the health and resilience of forests.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the administration to reconsider and listen to the numerous stakeholders opposed to the changes from across the economy who are united in the desire to achieve progress on infrastructure, clean energy, environmental justice and manufacturing.
Over the coming months, CEQ will be proposing a “Phase 2” NEPA rulemaking.