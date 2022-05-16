Agricultural groups are wholeheartedly supporting the nomination of Alexis Taylor as USDA undersecretary of trade and foreign agricultural affairs, a position that has remained vacant for more than a year.
The groups have pushed the administration to fill the position, saying it is vital for U.S. agriculture, and they were quick to weigh in on Taylor’s experience in agriculture and trade.
Taylor has been director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture since 2016 and formerly oversaw USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and worked for several members of Congress.
Dan Halstrom, U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO, said Taylor is an outstanding nominee.
“USMEF and our member companies had many opportunities to work with Ms. Taylor in her previous roles at USDA and we are confident she will be a strong and effective advocate for U.S. exporters and all of U.S. agriculture,” he said.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation praised Taylor’s nomination.
“With her wealth of leadership experience at both USDA and at the state level, Ms. Taylor is perfectly positioned to serve American farmers, the broader agricultural industry and American workers throughout the agricultural supply chain in this indispensable role,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC president and CEO.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF, said Taylor is well qualified for the position.
“She has done an excellent job in her prior government service roles and we know (she) will be a strong advocate for U.S. dairy and agriculture … ,” he said.
Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of North American Meat Institute, said Taylor’s experience makes her uniquely qualified.
“She is the right person at the right time to lead the nation’s focus on strengthening exports, expanding access to new markets and navigating an increasingly unpredictable global economy,” she said.
Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said Taylor has a passion for seeking market opportunity for U.S. food producers.
“Her previous experience at USDA, her character and her deep understanding of how regulations across the globe matter for individuals in our communities will benefit all Americans,” he said.
Chandler Goule , CEO of National Association of Wheat Growers, said the industry appreciates Taylor’s experience and understanding of the agriculture community and trade issues.
“We are eager to see this key leadership role be filled quickly … so she may begin important work at the USDA to advocate for U.S. wheat farmers and be an advocate for American agriculture around the world,” he said.
Stephen Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association, said, "Alexis has a depth of knowledge about agricultural trade and public policy, and her background, experience and network will serve her well in this post.”
Brooke S. Appleton, vice president of public policy National Corn Growers Association, said she can’t think of a better person for the job.
“She is someone with a deep understanding of agriculture, particularly as it relates to foreign markets, and she is widely respected by policymakers on both sides of the aisle,” she said.
Constance Cullman, American Feed Industry Association president and CEO, said Taylor’s extensive experience makes her an ideal candidate.