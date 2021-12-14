Two recent White House proclamations restricting entry into the U.S. related to COVID-19 has agriculture groups worried the farmworker shortage will deepen next year.
A Oct. 25 proclamation limits entry into the U.S to those who are fully vaccinated with a CDC-approved vaccine. The exceptions to that are limited.
A Nov. 26 proclamation limits the travel of noncitizens from several countries, including South Africa, to the U.S.
The American Farm Bureau Federation and 60 other organizations voiced their concerns this week in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
They requested the agencies ensure an adequate agricultural workforce by exempting H-2A guestworkers from the restrictions.
“Instead of imposing travel bans that prevent critically needed H-2A workers from traveling to American farms or lead to added transportation costs that do not achieve COVID mitigation goals, farmers, H-2A workers, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department should work together to allow workers taking appropriate health and safety precautions to travel to the United States directly from their home countries,” the groups said in the letter.
The groups are particularly concerned about restrictions on workers from South Africa. U.S. agriculture employs almost 7,000 H-2A workers from the country. Many arrive in the U.S. in February, March and April.
“Considering this, the State Department and Department of Homeland Security must act quickly to ensure these valuable H-2A workers can arrive on time on American farms in the coming months,” the groups said.
The request for an exemption from the restrictions is bolstered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency designation of food and agricultural workers as essential during the pandemic, the letter said.
“While protecting our nation from new variants of COVID-19 is critically important, it is in our national interest to ensure production of food, fuel and fiber,” the groups said.
Considering the severe supply chain disruptions taking place, losing access to key employees who originate from the restricted countries would further limit agriculture’s ability to grow safe and nutritious food, the letter said.
In addition, it is critical the U.S. embassies in these countries have the appropriate resources to process H-2A visas. If the process is not functioning properly, workers from restricted countries would likely travel to nonrestricted countries and quarantine for 14 days to gain entry into the U.S — with U.S. employers responsible for the cost of travel, housing and per diem.
Additionally, the vaccination requirements would limit the availability of H-2A workers.
“With the safety measures put in place recently regarding testing within a day of travel, these workers can safely enter the United States and be vaccinated here with a CDC-approved vaccine, ensuring the agricultural workforce is protected and able to continue the essential tasks of ensuring the United States supply chain is functioning,” the groups said.