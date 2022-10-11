More than 20 agriculture groups oppose a petition calling on the U.S. Trade Representative to initiate a Section 301 investigation into fresh produce imports from Mexico, saying it will harm U.S. farmers.

“A Section 301 investigation would undermine our relationship with one of our largest agricultural trading partners and create a substantial risk of retaliatory actions, jeopardizing this critical market for U.S. agricultural exports,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

