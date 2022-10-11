More than 20 agriculture groups oppose a petition calling on the U.S. Trade Representative to initiate a Section 301 investigation into fresh produce imports from Mexico, saying it will harm U.S. farmers.
“A Section 301 investigation would undermine our relationship with one of our largest agricultural trading partners and create a substantial risk of retaliatory actions, jeopardizing this critical market for U.S. agricultural exports,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
“While the intent of this petition may be to protect certain U.S. growers from Mexican imports, it will only raise prices on the fresh produce American families expect year round and create new barriers for U.S. agricultural trade that U.S. farmers, workers, and consumers simply cannot afford,” they said.
The groups are responding to a petition from more than 20 members of Congress from Florida led by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla. The petition requested an investigation into “the flood” of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural product from Mexico.
The lawmakers said Mexico’s "scheme" to displace Florida’s produce industry is “an unreasonable trade practice that constitutes export targeting.”
The agricultural groups, however, said previous U.S. government investigations have found that Mexican imports have not injured the U.S. produce industry.
“Merely accepting the petition and starting a 301 investigation could open a Pandora’s box of Mexico opening its own investigation into U.S. exports from all over the United States,” they said.
Be it the North American Free Trade Agreement trucking case or the more recent Section 232 actions, the food and agriculture industries are well acquainted with retaliatory tariffs, and punitive measures levied against Mexico would likely lead to similar retaliation against U.S. agriculture, they said.
“It would be devastating for U.S. exporters to risk losing access to this major agricultural export market at a time when the United States is already likely to run an agricultural trade deficit for the first time in nearly 60 years. We should be opening new markets to U.S. agricultural exports, not taking measures that will risk closing them,” the groups said.
In 2021, U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico grew to a record of $25.5 billion, a 39% increase, making Mexico the second-largest export destination for U.S. agricultural products. The U.S. is Mexico’s top supplier of agricultural goods with a market share of nearly 70%, the groups said.
“While the petition asks only for ‘relief,’ it is clear in context that the relief the petition seeks is tariffs on imports of produce from Mexico,” they said.
The groups pointed out the lawmakers’ petition does not specify particular stakeholders or products that are allegedly disadvantaged, nor does it specify how or which programs disadvantage U.S. produce.
“The petition does not acknowledge that recent investigations have found no basis for action and, most importantly, that retaliatory actions by Mexico would be damaging to U.S. food and agriculture exports,” they said.
They urged USTR to reject the petition and work instead to open new markets for U.S. agricultural exports.
