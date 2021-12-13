Agricultural groups are calling on the U.S. Senate to act quickly on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which passed overwhelmingly in the House last week.
The bill, introduced by Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., passed 364-60 in the House.
The Agricultural Transportation Coalition said it looks forward to similar support in the Senate, as well as an energetic response to unreasonable carrier practices by the Federal Maritime Commission and constructive engagement with ocean carriers.
House passage of the bill is a strong start, but there is more to be done “to assure a supply chain that serves not only agriculture exporters but all of U.S. commerce,” the coalition said in a statement. “Our preference remains to find commercial solutions. Legislation should be, and in this case is, the last resort.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation said congestion and related logistical obstacles threaten U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to meet much-welcome increases in foreign demand.
The bill would provide new oversight and enforcement authority to the Federal Maritime Commission, expand opportunities for shippers to seek redress from ocean carriers and increase transparency and accountability among ocean carriers and other parties.
“Accessibility to export containers has been further limited by record shipping costs and harmful surcharges. With these factors combined, the ability for farmers and ranchers to fulfill oversees contracts has been significantly impacted, with some estimations nearing $1.5 billion in lost agricultural exports,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president.
The North American Meat Institute said the bill would improve the Federal Maritime Commission’s ability to enforce its interpretive rule on predatory detention and demurrage fees and prohibit ocean carriers from continuing to unreasonably decline export bookings.
“The problems at our ports have been exacerbated by the unreasonable practices of foreign-owned ocean carriers, including delays of shipments of American-made goods to overseas trading partners,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO.
“These delays result in major costs to meat and poultry companies as their perishable products await transport,” she said.
U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation said congressional reform of the Shipping Act is one vital piece in alleviating the shipping crisis.
The bill is “an important move toward ensuring the international competitiveness of our dairy producers is not unfairly limited by abuses from ocean carriers,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO.
Reform is needed to “alleviate the short-term congestion and to ensure that the reputation of the United States as a reliable supplier is not further jeopardized,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC president and CEO.
The legislation will help ensure fairer shipping practices and standards for U.S. agricultural exports, said Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers.
“The ongoing supply chain and marine port challenges are restricting our farmers’ ability to reach oversees opportunities,” he said.
Leah Wilkinson, vice president of public policy and education for the American Feed Industry Association, said the logjams at U.S. ports have blocked the export of members’ products, resulting in steep financial losses and irreversible friction with international customers.
“At a time when our animal food manufacturers are vital to keeping our food supply chain stable and supporting the recovery of our economy, we urge the U.S. Senate to move this bill full-steam ahead,” she said.