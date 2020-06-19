U.S. farm groups have sent President Donald J. Trump a letter supporting his administration's continued work on the first phase of its trade deal with China.
The June 16 letter, signed by 192 groups representing "all parts of the food chain and rural economics," includes the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Association of Wheat Growers, U.S. Wheat Associates and the Washington Potato Commission.
"The focus of what's being asked is to stay the course," said Matt Harris, director of government affairs for the potato commission.
Under Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's leadership, the letter states, the Phase One Trade Agreement represents "historic outcomes" to address technical barriers to trade and commits China to "significant" purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
The trade deal will be assessed at the end of the year to determine whether targets were met, said Dave Salmonsen, senior director of congressional relations at the Farm Bureau.
"We want to make sure they are staying in touch with their counterparts in China to make sure both sides live up to their commitments," he said.
China likely got off to a slow start because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is recovering, he said.
"It's a two-year deal — who knows if we reach the specific $36.5 billion of ag purchases they committed to this year, but then it's a total of $80 billion over two years," he said.
The trade deal is unusual in that it has clear targets to meet, Salmonsen said.
"This one is very specific, so we can all measure it, which is good," he said.
Harris considers the letter a "good check-in."
"The difficulty of it all right now is how do you overlay development and continuance of phase one when you have COVID-19 and the world itself has slowed down its consumption?" he said. "At this point, nothing's lifting all boats until we get people back in restaurants, being able to consume potatoes."
Further negotiations with China haven't started yet, Salmonsen said. The first phase covered most agricultural purchases and commitments, but other business interests weren't necessarily covered, he said.
"We certainly hope it keeps going, maybe not so much for direct issues with agriculture, but in order to enhance the relationship and keep everybody on a good footing as trading partners," he said.