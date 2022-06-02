Agricultural groups are responding favorably to USDA’s nearly $3 billion investment aimed at transforming the U.S. food system to make it more resilient and competitive.
USDA’s efforts will address the entire food supply chain, from production and processing to distribution and markets, said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack in a June 1 press conference.
Chuck Connor, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, introduced Vilsack at the conference, saying farmers co-ops and their members have persevered through a flood of evolving challenges over the past two years to make sure the food system held.
“But one lesson that my members learned is that we cannot take the strength of the supply chain for granted. Change is needed to strengthen it in the face of whatever future challenges we see as a nation,” he said.
“That is why today’s announcement on USDA’s efforts to ensure resiliency, competitiveness and equity is so important to the future of American agriculture,” he said.
National Farmers Union said it has been working to bring many of the issues USDA is targeting into the national spotlight, including broadening market opportunities, expanding processing capabilities and addressing supply chain vulnerabilities.
"Farmers Union members have long known the importance of a strong and resilient food supply and a fair agricultural economy,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.
“Today’s announcement by Secretary Vilsack about how the USDA will work to transform the food system is a great step towards those ends," he said.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition commended USDA for committing new funding to strengthen critical parts of the food system, promote greater competition and fairness, build resiliency and generate greater economic opportunity for small and medium scale producers.
“For far too long we have seen how inadequate competition stifles growth and innovation throughout the agricultural supply chain and makes the food system susceptible to significant shocks such as pandemics and war," said Eric Deeble, the coalition’s policy director.
American Farmland Trust is particularly pleased with USDA’s investment to establish a network of food business centers to support local and regional food systems.
“We are pleased that USDA has heeded the call from 50 members of Congress and more than 110 organizations to recognize the important role that customized business technical assistance can play in the viability of small and mid-size farm and food businesses,” said John Piotti, the trust’s president and CEO.
Organic farming organizations are applauding USDA’s investment to support producers’ transition to organic production.
“This historic investment in food production, which increases options for American farmers to adopt practices that are both good for their businesses and the climate, is a significant win for our industry,” said Tom Chapman, executive director of the Organic Trade Association.
Organic Farming Research Foundation said it has advocated all the provisions in the organic transition initiative.
“It is extremely encouraging to hear Secretary Vilsack recognize organic systems of production will be a vital piece in our collective effort addressing the climate crisis,” said Gordon Merrick, the foundation’s policy and programs manager.