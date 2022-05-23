U.S. agricultural groups are calling the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework a good first step but say it has a long way to go to benefit farmers and ranchers.
The IPEF includes 13 countries: the U.S., Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
A joint statement from those countries said they share a commitment to a free, open, fair, inclusive, interconnected, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region with the potential to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
Agricultural groups welcome the initiative, saying it holds a lot of potential, but there’s a lot riding on its ability to reduce tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.
Farmers for Free Trade said U.S. farmers have long looked to the Indo-Pacific as an essential market for growing food and ag exports.
As the populations in the region grow in number and prosperity, they look to U.S. farmers for protein, high-quality produce and other food and ag products, said Brian Kuehl, FFT executive director.
“To take advantage of this generational opportunity, we need to knock down barriers to trade and position ourselves as a viable alternative to Chinese dominance in the region,” he said.
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is a laudable first step to re-engaging in the region, he said.
“However, it will be essential that the administration articulate how an agreement that does not currently include tariff reduction will provide new market access and economic opportunities for farmers,” he said.
“Opening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region is a positive sign, closing out an agreement that gives American farmers expanded market access must be the goal,” he said.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation said the Indo-Pacific framework offers an opportunity to strengthen ties with key trading partners across the Asia-Pacific region, an important destination for U.S. dairy exports.
“IPEF offers a chance for the United States to have a positive impact on the trading environment in a vital area of the world,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC.
“If IPEF is crafted to include meaningful market access improvements and address non-tariff barriers, then these regional trends will help drive economic benefits for American farmers, dairy manufacturers and industry workers for decades to come,” she said.
The framework is an essential first step on what will surely be a complex journey, said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“But to successfully compete in the Asia-Pacific region and meet their demand for dairy, we ultimately need a level playing field,” he said.
That means tackling both tariff and nontariff barriers that weigh down the ability of U.S. dairy exporters to keep pace with EU and Oceania competitors that have successfully negotiated agreements across the region, he said.
He urged the Biden administration to set specific time frames for IPEF negotiations so it can deliver meaningful results for U.S. dairy farmers.
“We cannot afford another Trans-Pacific Partnership-type outcome in which we negotiate for six years only to walk away from the final result, leaving our exporters no further down the road than where we started,” he said.
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said the framework will help reduce barriers, improve the adoption of science-based standards and grow American agricultural exports to the region.