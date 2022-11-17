More than 300 agricultural groups are calling on Congress to reaffirm EPA’s authority over pesticides as some states have begun to regulate pesticide in a manner contradicting the agency's scientific guidance.
In a letter to House and Senate leadership, the groups said EPA is the primary federal authority on how pesticides can be labeled and used under the Federal Insecticide and Rodenticide ACT (FIFRA).
“Disturbingly, we are seeing in states an emerging threat that risks access to these essential tools on which farmers and other users rely,” the groups said.
States are permitted to regulate the sale and use of pesticides under FIFRA but are preempted from requiring additional or different pesticide labels or packaging, they said.
“Nevertheless, in recent years we have seen actions from states that directly and unjustifiably contradict EPA’s scientific findings on pesticide safety,” the groups said.
“These actions risk creating an unworkable, inconsistent patchwork of state or municipal pesticide labels that can quickly disrupt commerce and access to these much needed tools,” they said.
This threatens to jeopardize public confidence in EPA’s authority and science-based regulation under FIFRA, as well as the continued availability of individual tools on which there are contradictory claims, the groups said.
“If left unchecked, some pests can inflict crop yield losses greater than 80 percent, destroy important infrastructure, harm public health through mosquito-borne disease or other outbreaks — among other harms,” they said
Lack of certainty on EPA-approved labels will erode access to current and future pesticides, threatening crops and grower incomes, conservation practices, public health and vital infrastructure and ultimately raise food prices, they said.
“Farmers and other pesticide users need predictable access to these tools to protect their crops and maintain important conservation practices,” said Brad Doyle, president of the American Soybean Association.
“Contradictory state labels that would create an unworkable patchwork risk disrupting access to pesticides, which would harm our food supply and the ability to protect our environment,” he said.
Science-based crop protection tools are critical to the success of America’s farmers, said Tom Haag, president of National Corn Growers Association.
“State labels that conflict with EPA’s scientific guidance threaten public confidence in EPA’s authority and science-based regulation and contributes to the misunderstanding of the critical role pesticides play in sustainably feeding a growing world,” he said.
Between drought, war and supply chain issues, farmers’ viability to feed the world is now more critical than ever, said Nicole Berg, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
“Too much is on the line to allow the emergence of an unscientific patchwork of state pesticide labels that would threaten grower access to these tools,” she said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.