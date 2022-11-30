Aerial view of railroad cars (copy)

The U.S. House has passed a bill mandating implementation of the new union contract for railroad unions. It now goes to the Senate.

 123rf

Agriculture groups are commending U.S. House passage of legislation to avoid a national railway strike.

H.J. Res. 100, implementing the tentative agreement, passed the House 290-137 on Wednesday and heads to the Senate.

