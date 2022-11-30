Agriculture groups are commending U.S. House passage of legislation to avoid a national railway strike.
H.J. Res. 100, implementing the tentative agreement, passed the House 290-137 on Wednesday and heads to the Senate.
Four of 12 rail worker unions voted against ratifying a tentative agreement with railroads and could have gone on strike as early as Dec. 9.
The tentative agreement — brokered by the Biden administration — averted a rail strike in mid-September just one day ahead of the deadline, but it had to be approved by union members.
Agriculture groups, which called on President Joe Biden and Congress to intervene, were quick to register their support for the measure.
“A disruption in rail access would have devastating impacts on agricultural supply chains across the country, and today’s House action is a positive step toward keeping that chain moving,” said Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president.
“Farmers and ranchers have faced unprecedented uncertainty in the last few years. Further disruptions in an already fragile system would be another hard blow to family farmers,” he said.
American Farm Bureau Federation leaders expressed appreciation of Biden calling on Congress to take action to avert a strike.
“Farmers not only rely on trains to transport food and feed, they also rely on rails to bring important supplies like fertilizer to the farm,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president. "A shutdown or slowdown would have devastating consequences to our national and global food security.
National Council of Farmer Cooperatives applauded the House vote and is urging the Senate to act immediately.
