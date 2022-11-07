Aerial view of railroad cars

Agricultural organizations are asking the Biden administration and Congress to step in to prevent a rail strike.

Hundreds of agriculture and food organizations have appealed to the Biden administration and Congress to step in to avert a rail strike that could begin as soon as Nov. 19.

The administration helped broker tentative agreements between railroads and 12 labor unions on Sept. 15, one day ahead of the last strike deadline. But those agreements had to be ratified by union members.

