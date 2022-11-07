Hundreds of agriculture and food organizations have appealed to the Biden administration and Congress to step in to avert a rail strike that could begin as soon as Nov. 19.
The administration helped broker tentative agreements between railroads and 12 labor unions on Sept. 15, one day ahead of the last strike deadline. But those agreements had to be ratified by union members.
Two unions have voted down the contracts, and ratification is still pending for three other unions.
The Fertilizer Institute on Monday urged Congress to act to avert a rail strike that would cause fertilizer and its ingredients to be embargoed as early as Nov. 14. Hazardous cargo such as fertilizer is refused so it won't be stranded by a strike.
In a letter to House and Senate leadership, Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO of the institute, said over half of all fertilizer moves by rail and the timeliness and reliability of those shipments is critical.
“If farmers do not receive fertilizer, it results in lower crop yields, higher food prices and more inflation for consumers,” he said.
“Fertilizer markets have been experiencing extreme challenges for nearly two years, and this includes poor rail service, which is the worst it has been in decades. As such, it is not possible to ‘catch up’ on lost shipments due to network disruptions or a shutdown,” he said.
He urged Congress to act as soon as possible to prevent a rail strike by implementing the tentative agreements.
“America’s farmers and consumers need your help to avoid a catastrophic disruption to freight rail operations,” he said.
Late last week, nearly 200 members of the Agricultural Transportation Working Group sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging swift action to avert a rail strike or lockout, which they said would result in "devastating consequences" to national and global food security.
“A strike or lockout combined with existing challenges in the rail system, at our ports, with trucking and with record-low water levels on the Mississippi River impacting numerous barge shipments would be catastrophic for the agricultural and broader U.S. economies,” the groups said.
More than 300 food and agriculture groups also sent a letter to President Biden urging him to continue to work with railroads and unions to ensure the tentative agreements are ratified.
“It is paramount that these contracts now be ratified as a shutdown would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure,” the groups said.
Unfortunately, two unions rejected the agreement and there are concerns others could follow suit, they said.
“If that were to be the case, we could witness a strike that would shut down the entire freight rail system,” they said.
If the process does not continue to move forward in a positive direction, Congress will be called upon to act, they said.
The tentative agreements brokered by the administration significantly increased wages, provided $5,000 in lump sum payments, included adjustments to healthcare premiums and included health benefit enhancements.
But union members voting against the contracts also want better working conditions, changes to attendance policies and additional paid and scheduled time off.
