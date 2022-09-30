Agriculture organizations are voicing support for legislation that would prohibit the Securities and Exchange Commission from requiring publicly traded companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions along their supply chain arising from farms and ranches.
Protect Farmers from the SEC Act was introduced by Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., on Thursday.
In April, the SEC published a proposed a rule to require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.
The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors would require companies to report their direct emissions (Scope 1), emissions primarily resulting from the generation of electricity they consume (Scope 2) and all other indirect emissions (Scope 3).
Farm groups say Scope 3 would include emissions from the vast majority of farms and ranches, as they provide almost every raw product that goes into the food supply chain.
The groups have raised concerns that farmers and ranchers could be forced to report personal information and business-related data, creating onerous reporting requirements.
They contend the proposal would be burdensome and expensive if not altogether impossible for many small and mid-sized farmers to comply.
“The proposed climate rule is so unwieldy and convoluted that publicly traded companies will be forced to require small, independent, family farms to report on-farm data regarding individual operations and day-to-day activities,” Lucas said.
“In this capacity, the SEC would be granted unprecedented jurisdiction over family farms and ranches … creating onerous compliance requirements for operations with few or no employees,” he said.
The SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule could create substantial costs and legal liabilities for farm families, said Zippy Duvall, president of American Farm Bureau Federation.
“Unlike large corporations, farmers don’t have teams of compliance officers or attorneys dedicated to handling SEC compliance issues,” he said.
“We appreciate Rep. Lucas for his efforts to ensure the SEC remains focused on Wall Street while farmers remain focused on putting food on the table for America’s families.”
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is grateful to Rep. Lucas for protecting cattle from more federal overreach, said Kaitlynn Glover, NCBA executive director of natural resources.
“The SEC’s climate disclosure rule would lead to unintended consequences for small businesses like farms and ranches and adds yet another regulatory burden on cattle producers. The SEC should stick to regulating Wall Street, not main street,” she said.
The National Association of Wheat Growers thanks Rep. Lucas for introducing this important legislation addressing the inclusion of farming in SEC regulation, said Nicole Berg, NAWG president.
“This regulation could add layers of reporting requirements on wheat farmers that are focused on producing a quality wheat crop for domestic and international customers. With all the uncertainty in agriculture today, we don’t need additional regulation, we need to focus on keeping farming operations productive,” she said.
The legislation is also supported by National Cotton Council, National Corn Growers Association, National Pork Producers Council, USA Rice, American Sugar Alliance, American Soybean Association, National Potato Council, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and Agricultural Retailers Association.
