Beagle Brigade

A member of the "Beagle Brigade." Agriculture groups are supporting the national training center for the dogs and their handlers.

 USDA

Agricultural groups are urging Congress to quickly pass legislation in both the U.S. House and Senate authorizing USDA’s National Detector Dog Training Center in Newman, Ga.

The center trains canine teams to sniff out potentially contaminated products at U.S. ports of entry to prevent their introduction into the U.S.

