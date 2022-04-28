Farmers and ranchers are likely to be impacted by a proposed Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would require publicly traded companies to provide investors with climate-related information about their operations.
In addition disclosing information about climate-related risks that could have an impact on their business or financial condition, companies would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions along their supply chain — if material or if the company has set a goal that includes those emissions.
That would include emissions by the vast majority of farmers and ranchers, whose products are eventually handled by a publicly traded company.
The American Farm Bureau Federation said farmers and ranchers could be forced to reveal personal information and business-related data, creating onerous reporting requirements.
“This appears to be an example of overreach by the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“Farmers and ranchers are already heavily regulated by multiple agencies at the local, state and the federal level. New SEC reporting requirements will no doubt make an already complicated patchwork of regulations even more cumbersome,” he said.
“Farmers and ranchers are focused on growing the food, fuel and fiber this country needs and have never been subjected to SEC regulations. Unlike the large corporations currently regulated by the SEC, family farms and ranches don’t have teams of compliance officers,” he said.
Farm Bureau is one of 120 agricultural organizations requesting a 180-day extension on the comment period, which closes May 20.
In a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman, the groups pointed out the proposed rule is 510 pages with 1,068 technical footnotes and almost 750 direct questions.
The groups said their members are overwhelmingly not registrants or otherwise subject in any way to the jurisdiction and oversight of the SEC.
“The proposed rule changes this. We must be granted more time to read, absorb, analyze and then draft meaningful comments,” they said in the letter.
The proposed rule’s expansive treatment of the reporting of greenhouse gas emissions may create new costs and liabilities, they said.
“These include almost certain reporting obligations, technical challenges, significant financial and operational disruption and the risk of financially crippling legal liabilities,” they said.
Inadequate time for developing comments undermines stakeholders’ due process rights and is counter to the requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act and the vast body of executive orders that guide major federal rulemaking, they said.
“We urge the SEC to extend the comment period to allow those in agriculture time to understand the full impact of this proposal and offer meaningful input,” Duvall said.