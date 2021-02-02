WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate Agriculture Committee Tuesday unanimously advanced to the full Senate Tom Vilsack's nomination to return as head of the USDA.
Vilsack, 70, was also agriculture secretary during President Barack Obama's two terms. The former governor of Iowa has been a key adviser to President Joe Biden, who nominated him to lead USDA.
"It's not lost on me, ironically, that this is Groundhog's Day, and I realize that I'm back again," Vilsack told senators Feb. 2.
Vilsack said that if he's confirmed, many of his priorities will remain the same as when he served under Obama, but others will change.
"This is a fundamentally different time, and I am a different person and it is a different department," he said.
Vilsack said his four priorities will be climate change, food insecurity, competition and inequity.
Senators in the committee — some in person, others calling in virtually — asked Vilsack dozens of questions over the 2 1/2-hour meeting. Vilsack's answers gave a foretaste of what to expect in his policy agenda.
In response to questions about trade, Vilsack said USDA will work closely with the U.S. Trade Representative, negotiate new trade agreements and promote U.S. agriculture globally.
On climate change, Vilsack said he shares Biden's vision of a "zero emissions" agriculture sector. He plans to create new markets — for example, by paying farmers to sequester carbon. These markets, he said, will be "voluntary, market-based, incentive-based" and will need to be based on research and data.
Vilsack said he plans to use some portion of the Commodity Credit Corporation fund to create a carbon bank, but the CCC's historical uses will take priority.
Vilsack said he knows most farmers are more interested in functioning markets than in aid, but he thinks both are important. He plans to invest in regional food systems, but also to channel pandemic aid to farmers and maintain strong crop insurance programs.
The nominee also answered questions about rising farm input costs. Vilsack said he will talk to the U.S. Department of Commerce and other agencies about how to ensure adequate fertilizer imports and other inputs. He said alternatives, such as converting ag waste into pelletized fertilizer, may be part of the solution.
On the timber and lumber markets, Vilsack said USDA will strengthen and grow markets for wood products — for example, by promoting cross-laminated lumber and biomass energy.
Some senators expressed concern about Biden's push for more electric vehicles, which they fear could hurt the ethanol and corn industries. Vilsack said he will continue to advocate on behalf of ethanol producers and will push for its expanded use in airliners and ships.
On livestock, Vilsack said USDA will strengthen laws for more transparency, incentivize the creation of more meat processing plants, push price discovery, strengthen meat labeling standards and work with the Department of Justice to investigate antitrust issues.
Vilsack said he will help disadvantaged farmers, including people of color. He plans to serve minorities by partnering with organizations that serve those communities.
He said he also will try to close loopholes so large corporations don't take advantage of USDA programs meant to serve small farms.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, expressed concern about Biden's plan to conserve 30% of U.S. land and waters by 2030, but because Vilsack's allotted time ran out, he did not answer that question.