U.S. farm organizations welcomed today's Senate passage of an upgraded trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
The vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was 89-10. The agreement now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Mexico’s legislature has already passed USMCA, and the Canadian Parliament is expected to approve it soon, according to the National Grain and Feed Association. The agreement takes effect 90 days after all three countries approve it.
“Trade deals can put the price of wheat back on track for many growers and create new opportunities for many farmers,” said Ben Scholz, National Association of Wheat Growers president and a Lavon, Texas, farmer, in a press release. “NAWG applauds the U.S. Senate for moving quickly on passing USMCA out of the chamber.”
“Mexico continues to be our top importing country,” said Doug Goyings, U.S. Wheat Associates chairman and a Paulding, Ohio, farmer. “Wheat farmers are relieved to see the agreement moving on to the president and I think the Mexican millers who want our wheat are relieved, too.”
According to NAWG and U.S. Wheat, USMCA retains tariff-free access to imported U.S. wheat for those long-time flour milling customers in Mexico, a crucial step toward rebuilding trust in the U.S. as a reliable supplier. In addition, the USMCA makes progress toward more open commerce for U.S. wheat farmers near the Canadian border by allowing U.S. varieties registered in Canada to receive reciprocal grading treatment.
Other measures that benefit the wheat industry include the agreement’s language on agricultural biotechnology, which supports 21st century innovations in agriculture, the groups said.
New language also strengthens disciplines for science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures, according to the wheat organizations.
“We particularly appreciate the dedication and persistence of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. lawmakers for their commitment to finalizing and ratifying USMCA," Randy Gordon, president and CEO of the grain and feed association, said in a press release. "We also commend the governments of two of our most important trading partners — Mexico and Canada — in working with the United States to address and resolve issues throughout the negotiation process.”
“We commend Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and members of the U.S. Senate for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to overwhelmingly approve the USMCA and we look forward to President Trump signing the deal as quickly as possible," said Lara Moody, vice president of stewardship and sustainability for The Fertilizer Institute, in a press release.
“Today’s overwhelmingly bipartisan show of support for North American trade will help restore certainty and predictability in our farmers’ most important markets," Angela Hofmann, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said in a press release. "USMCA also provides important ag victories including on market access for poultry and dairy, provisions that require science-based decision making on trade, and advances in supporting 21st century agricultural innovations."