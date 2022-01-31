The Biden administration’s Supply Chain Task Force has been "laser-focused" on agricultural exports since the disruptions began, John Porcari, ports envoy for the task force, said Monday.
The economics of containers is one reason for the disruption. Exporting an empty container from the U.S. is more valuable to ocean carriers than a container filled with agricultural products, he said.
Another reason is the record-setting volume of container traffic the pandemic brought to the U.S., he said during a webinar hosted by National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“That means an unprecedented shortage of chassis, containers, truckers and the entire ecosystem that serves freight,” he said.
The third reason is lost ocean carrier service, he said.
“They’re concentrating on fewer ports and the most lucrative service,” he said.
The administration is finding ways to incentivize and streamline agricultural exports and working with ocean carriers to restore service, he said.
In addition, there is unprecedented port funding in the infrastructure bill as well as the port action plan previously rolled out by the administration, he said.
“We’ll have better data, state freight plans to support the kind of infrastructure projects that help us export and looking at exporting as a system of systems and making sure that every weak link in that system is worked on,” he said.
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said everything the administration is doing is not going to solve the problem.
“The problem is these shippers, the ocean carriers, simply do not understand the word reciprocity. They don’t understand that this is a two-way street — in and out. And until they get that message, all the good things that you’re doing is simply not going to solve the problem,” he said.
Economics are going to drive those carriers to do exactly what they’re doing until there’s a law that says they can’t, he said.
“If you’re bringing a container full into the United States then you’re going to take a container out that is also full, otherwise you’re not coming,” he said.
He and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which passed in the House.
The bill requires reciprocity, sets minimum service standards and makes it clear the burden for proving detention and demurrage fees are appropriate are on the carriers that impose them, Johnson said.
“I think collectively this will give the FMC (Federal Maritime Commission) the tool that they need to make this system work better, to make it more efficient and effective,” he said.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack talked about his agency's just-announced partnership with the Port of Oakland to set up a 25-acre “pop-up” site to make it easier for agricultural companies to fill empty shipping containers with commodities. The goal is to expand that opportunity in other ports along the coast, he said.
The port is just one part of a multi-pronged strategy to make sure service is there for U.S. agriculture, Porcari said.
There are multiple previously announced pop-up sites in Georgia and more to come, he said.
“So we’ll continue to build fluidity at the ports so that exports aren’t disadvantaged,” he said.