Agriculture has not been mentioned more "aggressively" by occupants of the Oval Office for a long time, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says.
"I think it's because he truly has an affection and affinity for people who till the soil and the noble cause of producing our food, fuel and fiber," Perdue said of President Donald Trump.
Perdue spoke Aug. 31 during the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture annual meeting.
Perdue said Trump often asks him how farmers are doing and tells him to take care of them.
"That empowers me and USDA to do a job that I think (needs) to be done," Perdue said.
Last spring Trump authorized $19 billion for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, including $16 billion in direct payments to farmers.
USDA is gearing up to announce round two of the program, incorporating additional grower feedback and covering more commodities, Perdue said.
Trump last week also authorized an additional $1 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box program .
USDA takes a "local mindset," Perdue said.
"(We) realize that the policies and regulations we do are affecting somebody's life out there in agricultural business, and that's what we want to be ever mindful of," he said.
Perdue responded to several questions from NASDA members.
On trade: Brexit — Britain's separation from the European Union — continues to present an opportunity for the U.S., Perdue said.
The U.S. Trade Representative recently announced a package of tariff reductions on U.S. live and frozen lobster products and some products exported by the EU, including prepared meals. They are the first U.S.-EU negotiated reductions in duties in more than two decades.
Phase one of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China got off to a "fairly slow start" due to COVID-19, but China in the last six weeks has "really stepped up," Perdue said.
He pointed to recent record corn and soybean shipments. He expects the U.S. to "own" China's market through next January until the next Brazilian crop comes in.
China is rebuilding its swine herd and will need feed, Perdue said. He also pointed to recent record beef exports to China.
Relief funds: Relief funds for Midwest farmers impacted by the wind storm in August will have to be authorized by Congress. Perdue said he expects Congress and USDA to calculate what's needed to address crop and housing losses.
Food assistance programs: The Emergency Food Assistance Program's school feeding program has been extended to feed every child in the community, aged 2 to 18, whether in school or not.
He called the Farmers to Families food box program a "win-win-win."
"While we're rescuing and preserving food from being destroyed and employing those that deliver the food in the middle, the real thrill is watching these people who may not know where their next groceries are coming from," Perdue said.