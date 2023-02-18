The new farm bill will likely be the most expensive ever, according to a projection based on the current farm bill.
The Congressional Budget Office’s most recent projections of farm bill outlays for 2024 through 2033 indicate how much money is available to Congress as it begins to craft the 2023 Farm Bill.
The estimate for the 10-year period points to a nearly $1.5 trillion farm bill, making it the most expensive on record.
Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — known as SNAP — is expected to claim 82% of farm bill spending at more than $1.2 trillion over the 10 years.
Depending on negotiations between the budget-writing and agriculture committees, the next farm bill could be required to be budget neutral, have an overall net reduction in spending or an increase in spending, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Inflation will play a role in government spending on nutrition programs. Consumers continue to face record food prices, and government nutrition support programs are not exempt from those higher costs, said Daniel Munch, Farm Bureau economist.
In addition, CBO projects the Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy will slow the economy and increase unemployment, putting more people in need of SNAP benefits.
A second reason for increases is SNAP outlays is the upward cost projections for the Thrifty Food Plan, one of four food plans USDA develops to estimate the cost of groceries needed for a healthy diet, he said.
Those costs are used annually to update SNAP benefits.
Federal crop insurance spending comes in at a distant second to SNAP spending, claiming 6.6% of projected farm bill spending at $97.1 billion.
Spending on commodity support programs is estimated at $61.8 billion, about 4% of total spending.
Corn, soybeans and wheat represent over 70% of all program payments, while rice, cotton and peanuts represent 20%. Sorghum, upland cotton, dairy and other smaller field crops represent about 10% of outlays.
“Recent USDA forecasts for commodity prices show considerable changes that are not reflected in the CBO projections, which could overstate actual outlays for crops such as cotton,” he said.
Conservation programs are estimated at $57.5 billion, also about 4% of total spending.
The projections also include $34.7 billion that was passed in the Inflation Reduction Act for agriculture, forestry and rural development.
“This most recent CBO baseline on farm program outlays is an important indicator of the budget outlook going into the next farm bill debate. Underpinning these budget forecasts are important estimates of commodity supply and use,” he said.
Lower-than-forecast commodity prices would be expected to result in higher outlays by the next CBO estimate, and improvements in commodity prices would result in lower projected outlays for farm programs.
Record nutrition spending linked to inflation and increased costs leads to questions regarding market-related adjustments within farm-related programs, he said.
“Few pieces of legislation are more significant than the farm bill when it comes to safeguarding our domestic food supply. Ensuring that program funding is reflective of market changes is critical to maintaining the farm bill’s role in national security and the health and well-being of rural communities,” he said.
