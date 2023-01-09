IMG_9118.jpg

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, speaks about the 2023 Farm Bill outlook at the organization’s annual convention in Puerto Rico.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

SAN JAUN, Puerto Rico — With key agriculture legislation soon expiring, the American Farm Bureau Federation hopes its renewal won’t be stymied by the congressional turmoil that’s dominated the spotlight lately.

The looming farm bill deadline is top-of-mind for the organization’s members as they gather this week for its annual convention in Puerto Rico.

