SAN JAUN, Puerto Rico — With key agriculture legislation soon expiring, the American Farm Bureau Federation hopes its renewal won’t be stymied by the congressional turmoil that’s dominated the spotlight lately.
The looming farm bill deadline is top-of-mind for the organization’s members as they gather this week for its annual convention in Puerto Rico.
“Buckle up for a big year in 2023,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF’s president, during the Jan. 8 opening session in San Juan.
Numerous federal programs and policies must be updated in the 2023 Farm Bill but the Congressional session has the clear potential to be fractious.
Not only is each chamber of Congress controlled by a different political party, but internal divisions have already become evident among Republicans in the House.
The relative inexperience of many lawmakers could pose another challenge, since roughly half have never before negotiated a farm bill, Duvall said.
“We must engage with them and help them understand the issues we face,” he said.
Major components of the current law sunset with the federal fiscal year in October, which the Farm Bureau expects will provide a strong incentive to approve a replacement.
Though the Congress is divided, farm bills have a strong tradition of bipartisanship that will hopefully endure this year, said Joby Young, AFBF’s executive vice president.
Economists with the Farm Bureau are ready to break down the impacts of various proposals, while members will attest to the farm bill’s on-the-ground consequences, he said.
“We’re highlighting stories of real farmers across the country,” Joby said.
Getting the legislation passed is a top priority for the Farm Bureau, which is keeping a close eye on risk management and conservation strategies, among other issues, Duvall said.
Specifically, the organization will urge lawmakers to protect the crop insurance program and expand its uses, he said.
The Farm Bureau will also work to ensure that conservation programs remain voluntary, market-based and scientifically-justified — including any “climate smart farming” proposals aimed at reducing or sequestering carbon emissions, Duvall said.
Innovative practices have long been embraced by U.S. agriculture, which has been adopting new methods and technologies with each generation of farmers, he said.
“Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us,” Duvall said. “But the general public, they don’t know that.”
The Republican majority in the House will likely scrutinize food stamp spending, since it has surpassed estimates for the 2018 Farm Bill by 66%, said Dustin Sherer, AFBF’s government affairs director.
The spending increase will probably spur calls to decouple the farm bill’s agricultural policies from food programs, which the Farm Bureau opposes.
According to the organization’s policy, the issues should be linked because agricultural programs are meant to feed the most vulnerable.
The surge in food stamp enrollment was likely temporary anyway, owing to the spike in unemployment during the early COVID outbreak, Sherer said.
“A lot of that has to do with the pandemic,” he said.
Insufficient labor isn’t a new problem for agriculture and the Farm Bureau will continue pressing lawmakers to set aside politics to achieve a solution, he said.
“It is time — it is past time — for us to get this done,” Duvall said.
Apart from passing immigration reform, lawmakers must contain mandatory wage hikes for foreign guest workers that currently outpace the regular labor market, he said.
“We don’t think it’s sustainable,” he said. “It’s outgrowing the cost anywhere in the country.”
Longstanding disputes over labor and immigration may be a tough nut to crack, but Farm Bureau leaders told growers that their opinions carry great weight in Congress.
For example, proposed tax increases that would have hurt agriculture were eliminated from the Inflation Reduction Act, a major bill passed last summer, Sherer said.
With Republicans retaking the House, similar tax proposals are now unlikely to gain traction, he said. “I don’t expect any big changes in taxation in the next couple years based on the divided government.”
A compromise on the Inflation Reduction Act was hammered out when Democrats held both the House and Senate, without input from Republicans, Sherer said.
The exclusion of tax hikes on farmers underlines just how much bipartisan sway growers have in the Capitol, he said.
“It just goes to show everyone listens when Farm Bureau starts talking,” Sherer said.
The organization’s influence can be felt not just in Washington, D.C., but throughout the country whenever growers face an emergency or disaster, said Duvall.
“When you put all that the Farm Bureau is doing, it is so powerful,” he said. “We have each other’s backs when the going gets tough.”
