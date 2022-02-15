ARLINGTON, Va. — The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture announced on Tuesday its top 10 priorities in the new farm bill.
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, or NASDA, is a nonprofit association representing the elected and appointed officials who run the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories.
Ted McKinney, CEO of the association, made the announcement during the organization's 2022 winter policy conference.
The last farm bill was passed in 2018. As policymakers in Washington, D.C., are gearing up for the next edition, NASDA will advocate for specific policy priorities.
"Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead, impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 Farm Bill," said McKinney.
According to McKinney, the top 10 priorities, in alphabetical order, will be animal disease, agricultural research, conservation and climate resiliency, cybersecurity, food safety, hemp, invasive species, local food systems, specialty crop block grants and trade promotions.
McKinney said that devastating disease outbreaks over the past few years, such as with African swine fever, have revealed the need for the next farm bill to include further investments in preventing the start and spread of disease.
NASDA will also advocate more federal investments in agricultural research, McKinney said, including in the field of automation.
State agricultural department officials also plan to advocate more climate-related programs in the upcoming farm bill, such as those that incentivize farmers to use or change certain management practices.
"We're deeply into conservation and climate resiliency," said McKinney.
After major recent cybersecurity problems surfaced — including a cyber attack on meatpacking giant JBS last year — McKinney said it's clear the next farm bill needs to include investments in better programs and protections against such attacks.
NASDA will also be advocating changes to food safety policies in the upcoming bill and looking for ways to help farmers meet new requirements.
McKinney said the organization also sees the hemp sector as an opportunity for federal investment via the farm bill — but the crop also presents challenges.
"There are lots of opportunities in hemp, but it's also the wild, woolly West in hemp," he said.
The previous day, McKinney had talked with officials who govern agriculture departments in Western U.S. states about the challenges they face in managing the hemp sector, including concerns over water misuse.
Invasive species will be another top priority for NASDA.
The association also plans to advocate for more federal investments in local food systems, including in farm-to-school programs.
"COVID really shouted the importance of having local food systems," said McKinney.
NASDA will also push for the farm bill to invest further in specialty crop block grants.
Finally, the association plans to push for the farm bill to support states in promoting trade of their own farm goods with other countries or provinces — "something very near and dear to my heart," said McKinney, who has participated in state-level trade missions.