"Golden Harvest" exhibit curators Valerie Wahl and Dana Bowne stand at the entry to the exhibit Feb. 8 at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane. The exhibition showcases wheat farming and flour milling from the 1880s into the 1940s.
"Golden Harvest" exhibit curator Dana Bowne leads a presentation Feb. 8 at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane. Behind her are quilts and clothing made using flour sacks. The exhibit showcases early wheat farming and flour milling, and runs through Oct. 30.
SPOKANE — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is showcasing the history of Eastern Washington farming and flour milling.
The "Golden Harvest" exhibit runs through Oct. 30 and relies on an unlikely medium — flour sacks — to help tell the story.
"The time period when flour was commonly packaged in cotton sacks — the 1880s into the 1940s — was also a time of huge technological advances in agriculture, flour milling and transportation," exhibit curators Dana Bowne and Valerie Wahl told the Capital Press.
Cotton sacks replaced wooden barrels as containers for flour during the second half of the 19th century, about the same time modern brand advertising emerged.
"The sacks were designed to promote specific brands of flour, and the graphics seem to vary with the intended market," Bowne and Wahl said.
The sacks meant for export are "surprising," they said.
"We know that up to 90% of Washington's wheat is currently exported, but these sacks, which likely date from 1912-1932, illustrate that exports have long been important to the state's wheat industry," Bowne and Wahl said.
Pacific Northwest mills exported flour to China as early as the 1890s. Generally, the trade was brokered by Hong Kong merchants.
On one sack, the Chinese characters and the Cantonese phrase "Chong Yuen" harken back to imperial China, when top scholars were personally examined by the emperor. The winner was proclaimed "the best of the best."
"The implication is that this brand of flour is the very best," according to the exhibit.
Sacks were also used to make clothing, quilts, dish towels and other domestic items.
About 40 of the 153 sacks in the museum's permanent collection are on display.
The bulk of the collection was donated by the owner of the Spokane Flour Mill when it shut down during the early 1970s.
Farmers and ranchers will especially enjoy the vintage photographs and artwork on display along with the flour sacks, Bowne and Wahl said.
"By 1900, Spokane was considered to be the seventh largest flour-milling center in the U.S.," they said. "That would not have been possible without the regional wheat harvest."
