Sergio Nunez de Arco envisions a not-too-distant future in which quinoa will be a staple at a cafe near his office.
He sees a day when a customer could order a latte made with quinoa milk and a muffin baked with quinoa flour, dip a quinoa cracker into quinoa hummus, eat a chocolate with quinoa crisps and then have a quinoa salad.
“People are not going to eat quinoa as a side dish every single day, so we have to be creative,” Nunez de Arco said.
He is the founder of Andean Naturals, which works with more than 1,000 organic quinoa growers in Bolivia. The company in February joined Denver-based flour company Ardent Mills, where Nunez de Arco is quinoa product line lead.
His mission is to make quinoa an “everyday food” by 2025, he said.
For the first time, quinoa varieties grown in Europe and North America are larger, brighter and rounder, looking and tasting more like the original Andean varieties, Nunez de Arco said.
This has raised concern among older Bolivian farmers, who wonder how they will fit into the globalized economy, while newcomers are excited to have a viable rotational crop with an attractive market.
“Both should feel excited and reassured that their future is bright,” Nunez de Arco said.
Nunez de Arco used the example of a farm family in Bolivia. In 2000, before raising quinoa, the family made $35 per month, or $1 per day for the whole family. The poverty threshold there is $1 per day per person, Nunez de Arco said.
Now raising quinoa, the same family receives $350 per month in 2018.
Quinoa prices were low during the 1980s and 1990s, when “only the people in the know would know where to get quinoa,” he said.
Demand and prices surged during the United Nations’ 2013 International Year of Quinoa, in what he called the crop’s “teenage crazy” phase. Drawn by a price of $7,000 per ton, conventional farmers began to plant it, but companies needed more stability to fully invest in it.
Quality and availability were the key factors in quinoa’s growth, he said. The third component is price stability, brought about by production in Europe and the U.S.
Domestic production will eventually represent a third of all quinoa consumption, he said.
“We’re in the early phases of quinoa growth,” Nunez de Arco said.
In the U.S., 4 ounces of quinoa are eaten per person per year, a fraction of the per capita consumption of other commodities. For example, 25 pounds of rice are eaten per person per year.
Nunez de Arco expects quinoa consumption to reach 12 ounces per person per year by 2025.
In the U.S., quinoa helps break disease cycles in fields as a rotational crop. Quinoa requires 12 inches of rain per acre per growing season, compared to 40 inches for alfalfa.
“Quinoa is good for the farmer and the soil,” he said. “It’s truly a responsible crop for us to focus on and promote.”
Nunez de Arco delivered a keynote address Aug. 19 as part of the International Quinoa Research Symposium, held online and hosted by Washington State University.