Letter: What about Seattle's sewage problem? Jan 21, 2020

If there is so much pollution in Puget Sound that it has an adverse impact on salmon, seals and whales that prey on them, then why isn't there more concern shown toward Seattle dumping raw sewage into the sound?

Terry Floyd
East Wenatchee, Wash.