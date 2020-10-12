Dairy farmers should support the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act, otherwise known as the Specter-Casey Bill. This will give farmers a cost of production support price just like the processors get with their $3/cwt make allowance taken off the top of our checks. Then subtract out trucking, co-op dues, check-off dues and it’s obvious farmers are at the bottom of the food chain for pay. With milk in the $12-14/cwt range occasionally over the past 5 years, that means we are working for a 1980s pay price or a 40% cut in pay from 2014.
Is anyone else working on a 1980s salary? Nothing has gone down for the farmer except the price of milk.
Mergers and consolidations have ruined farm income from everything we buy to the milk and beef we sell. We have no competition in milk markets, we cannot promote whole milk, we are competing with plant-based alternative drinks, mega farms are turning the public against us and government is promoting a globalist policy over regional food and markets.
The family farm that milks its own cows is not contributing to the oversupply of milk, but we still are penalized in price. We support the million dollar salaries of CEOs who profit off our sweat labor.
Long hours and hardships abound in farming and Mother Nature can wipe out a crop in an instant. Just this summer we had a tornado hit our farm and rip 3 barn roofs off; just another expense on top of already low commodity prices.
We purchased our farm in 1997 and upgraded facilities to improve cow comfort and handling along with acquiring more land that bordered our farm. We now have a son wanting to continue the farm. Will there be a future for the next generation?
Farmers must take control of their product and their price before there aren’t any farmers left. Please contact your congressman to support this bill.
Kathie Ryan
Canajoharie, N.Y.