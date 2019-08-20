Regarding your editorial opinion of Aug. 9, 2019, “The rich and famous party for climate change,” rang a little hollow to us.
You had our interest up until you stated, “Former President Obama may have also attended.” May! May! You might as well have said Elvis may have sat at his right and the Seven Dwarfs may have sat at his left. Get your facts straight.
Climate Change is real and will affect all of us, rich, poor, farmer, rancher, banker and philanthropist. It is too late in the climate crisis to start making up facts and innuendoes to divide people. As a country and a global community we need to stand together with the facts to survive.
As for the hypocrisy of celebrities, they are doing what they can in their position to raise awareness. We should not condemn them. We all need to do what we can.
On our small farm we have planted over 75 red and sugar maples over the past 2 years plus 67 milkweed plants along the fence lines. We do not till our pastures but harrow and reseed. What are you encouraging farmers to do?
Finally, the Capital Press cannot have it both ways. Your paper supports President Trump who is a climate denier, he says "hoax." Don’t condemn the rich and famous for taking a stand. Call out the "rich and famous" who raised millions of dollars in the Hamptons last week to support Trump, a climate denier!
Be part of the solution and help stop the divisiveness. The clock is ticking.
Bill and Kathi Wheeler
Ariel, Wash.