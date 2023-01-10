Eugene Water and Electric Board, or EWEB, Oregon's largest publicly-owned utility, is compiling a plan to decommission a local hydropower project.
EWEB's board of commissioners this month voted unanimously to decommission the 100-year-old Leaburg Hydroelectric Project on the McKenzie River in Lane County, Ore.
Commissioners also recommended future actions, which may include removing Leaburg Dam, thereby restoring the McKenzie to a free-flowing river.
Dam removal work likely wouldn't begin until the 2030s.
The decommissioning will impact local irrigators, community members and EWEB users.
The project, which used to make up 4% of EWEB's power generation, has not generated electricity since 2018, when the utility shut down the project due to earthquake vulnerability. Since then, EWEB has acquired power to make up for the loss from other sources, including the Bonneville Power Administration.
EWEB officials have had the last few years to decide whether to restore or decommission the project. After more than 20 meetings, the commissioners voted to repair the canal but decommission the project.
Aaron Orlowski, a spokesman for EWEB, said financial concerns drove the decision.
"The main reason our board wanted to go with this route is it's the least expensive, and we owe it to our customers to carefully manage the money they pay," said Orlowski.
Decommissioning was also "less risky," he said, because it's difficult to anticipate future regulations that might disrupt project restoration.
Like other utilities, EWEB is now trying to plan for a future with higher energy demands and a new mix of resources.
"We know that electricity demand is going to grow because of electrification," said Orlowski.
EWEB projects that starting around 2030, demand for electricity will rise by about 2% annually, mostly driven by people switching to electric vehicles.
To meet demand, EWEB plans to build a portfolio of wind, solar, hydropower, biomass and other energy resources.
About 80% of the utility's portfolio comes from hydropower. Orlowski said EWEB continues to see hydropower as its "foundation" moving forward, but he said the sources may change. The emphasis will likely move away from small-scale projects in favor of larger ones.
One reason for the focus on larger projects is that smaller rivers and streams may have less reliable water supplies.
"We don't know what the stream or river flows are going to look like 20, 30 years from now. And it might be able to generate even less power because of climate change," said Orlowski.
Another reason is the "economy of scale" concept. It is expensive to make and maintain installations, such as fish passageways, on small projects. On large projects such as Grand Coulee Dam, the return on investment is better.
As utilities move away from smaller hydropower projects, not everyone is a winner. Comments in the public record show some EWEB customers are concerned about the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project's decommissioning.
"The removal of the recreation aspects of the project, and the removal of the irrigation access point for some farms along the canal, are antagonistic to the rural economy and rural health…," wrote one community member.
EWEB has four agreements spanning six tax lots with farm operators for providing water supply from the canal. Only one of these agreements has a supply guarantee, but Orlowski said EWEB is "actively working with all of the commercial irrigators to minimize disruption of their supply."
