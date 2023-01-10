sm leaburg hydroelectric project.jpg

Eugene Water and Electric Board, or EWEB, Oregon's largest publicly-owned utility, is working on a plan to decommission a hydropower project on the McKenzie River.

EWEB's board of commissioners this month voted unanimously to decommission the 100-year-old Leaburg Hydroelectric Project on the McKenzie River in Lane County, Ore.

